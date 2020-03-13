Automotive IC System Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users

Global Automotive IC System market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive IC System.
This industry study presents the global Automotive IC System market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive IC System production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Automotive IC System in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Freescale Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Freescale Semiconductors
Infineon Technologies
Renesas Electronics
STMicroelectronics
Analog Devices
Bosch
NXP Semiconductors
On Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
Toshiba Corporation Semiconductor
Automotive IC System Breakdown Data by Type
Powertrain Control
Comfort and Control
In-vehicle Networking
Chassis Systems
Infotainment Systems
Safety and Control
Electronic Systems
Automotive IC System Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial Vehicle
Light Vehicle
Heavy Vehicle
Others
Automotive IC System Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive IC System Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive IC System Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive IC System Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive IC System Market Size
2.1.1 Global Automotive IC System Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Automotive IC System Production 2013-2025
2.2 Automotive IC System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Automotive IC System Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Automotive IC System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive IC System Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive IC System Market
2.4 Key Trends for Automotive IC System Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Automotive IC System Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Automotive IC System Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Automotive IC System Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Automotive IC System Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Automotive IC System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Automotive IC System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Automotive IC System Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued….
