Automotive iBooster Market – Global Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast by 2026

An important equipment in the vehicle is the braking system. Its components help the driver to apply proper brake force in order to obtain the optimal braking effect, which ensures safe and comfortable deceleration of the vehicle. A vacuum-assisted brake system is used in most recent vehicles, also known to be brake boosters. Brake boosters increase the force applied to the vehicle’s brakes by its operator. iBooster is an intelligent version of the brake booster, which is a vacuum-independent electromechanical brake booster. It is a key part of the electro-mobility and driver assistance systems. Equal distribution of the amount of force among all wheels of the vehicle is possible by the brake force distribution system, which is incorporate with the brake booster.

Factors such as stringent safety norms and a higher emphasis on performance and effectiveness of vehicles have prompted several manufacturers to focus on advance braking technology in the passenger car segment. Increasing demand for active vehicle safety technologies such as electronic stability program (ESP), anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control system (TCS), and regenerative braking are prompting manufacturers to integrate these technologies with high-end brake booster systems. The automotive ibooster market is bifurcated based on mode of operation of vehicles, vehicle type, and geography.

Considering vehicle type, the automotive ibooster market is classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The sub-segmentation of passenger vehicles are sedans, multi- purpose vehicles, hatchback cars, and sport utility vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment majorly split into lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45585

Mode of operation of vehicles is primarily distinguished as autonomous vehicles and semi-autonomous vehicles. An autonomous vehicle is a self-driving vehicle, which can drive itself and apply brakes itself, using various in-built technologies, actuators, and sensors. A semi-autonomous vehicle, on the other hand, requires the presence of a human driver to drive it, while braking is carried out by human interaction. An autonomous vehicle requires a more powerful and technologically advanced brake boosting and distribution system than a semi-autonomous vehicle, as it works without human interference.

Geographically, the automotive ibooster market can be distributed among Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe holds for a majority share in the global automotive ibooster market, owing to the presence of major manufacturers of the ibooster in the region and the greater tendency of the automotive market in Europe to adopt the latest technology, as compared to other regions. The rate of adoption of automotive ibooster and the booming automotive sector in Asia Pacific is driving the production of vehicles with automotive ibooster. The automotive industry in regions such as Europe, North America, and countries such as Japan contribute a significant share toward their economies. This factor is accountable for noteworthy acceptance of advanced brake systems and expansion of the global market, as most vehicles produced in these regions are equipped with iBooster systems along with latest braking technologies.

Automotive ibooster market has presence of major players as Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., FTE Automotive, TRW Automotive, and Robert Bosch Gmbh.