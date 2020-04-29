Automotive Human Machine Interface Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2025

Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems are a combination of software and hardware which act as a communication bridge between the vehicle and the driver and as a principle connector between the driver and the outside world. HMI systems offer and interface between humand and automated systems by making use of HMI panels and HMI software. Growing demand for convenience features and enhanced user experience in automobiles coupled with rising awareness about environmental conditions and increasing focus of governments across the globe to improve safety standards in automobiles is leading to high adoption of telematics services which is turn is driving the growth of the global automotive human machine interface market. Moreover, the swift adoption of advanced driver assistance systems and in-vehicle use of nomadic devices and information systems is also propelling the growth of HMI in automobiles.

The global automotive human machine interface market can be segmented on the basis of technology, type, product type, category, vehicle type and region. Based on technology type the global market can be segmented into visual interface, acoustic interface and other interface technologies. Visual interface is anticipated to record the highest growth, and this can be attributed to several factors such as changing consumer preferences, innovations in consumer electronics systems and integration of major interfaces in display systems. By product type, the automotive human machine interface market can be segregated into voice control systems, steering mounted controls, central displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, multifunction switches and rear seat entertainment.

Head-up displays or HUD, a niche technology which is mostly being incorporated in luxury vehicles is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2017-2025, as a majority of OEMs and HMI manufacturers are focusing on providing head-up displays in mid-range vehicles with an emphasis on reducing driver distraction. On the basis of category, the market can be bifurcated into software & services and hardware. The hardware segment is acquired the larger share of the market in 2016. Increasing demand for infotainment systems in automobiles is inducing auto makers to develop unique infotainment systems which are in turn propelling the growth prospects of the hardware segment as HMI systems at as the primary interface between input controls and automated systems.

The global market can be classified by vehicle type into economic passenger vehicles, mid-range passenger vehicles, luxury passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The mid-range passenger vehicles segment is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, driven by the emerging trend of enhancing passenger experience in these vehicles by offering advanced HMI functions such as haptic controls, rear seat entertainment displays and infotainment units coupled with reducing driver distraction. The global automotive Human Machine Interface market can be further classified geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The global automotive human machine interface market report provides the market share analysis of the key industry participants operating in the industry. This market is characterized by the presence of various manufacturers across the globe and the market is also witnessing the emergence of new domestic companies who are catering to the needs of the respective regions. As these companies are looking at using human machine interfaces in order to differentiate their products from the competitors, the competition in this market is expected to intensify in the coming years. The key players in the market are focusing on expanding their geographical reach through their respective value proposition. Some of the major players operating in the global automotive Human Machine Interface market include Continental AG, Luxoft Holding, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Synaptics Incorporated, Voicebox Technologies, Visteon Corp, Altran Technologies SA, Valeo S.A., Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Clarion Co. Ltd. and Harman International Industries, Inc., among others.

