Automotive HMI Market Overview, Business Opportunities 2019 With Delphi, Synaptics Incorporated, Valeo, Continental, Clarion, Magneti Marelli, Visteon Corporation, And More

Definition

Automotive HMI (human machine interface) can be defined as a software or machine interface for automobiles and vehicles that allows the user of the software for the control of the vehicle and the connected components/sensors. These software or technology are installed in the vehicle so that the user can be equipped with an ease of comfort.

Market Statistics

Automotive HMI Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 48.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of adoption by original equipment manufacturers and growth in connected vehicles.

Key Companies

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive HMI market are Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Synaptics Incorporated, Clarion, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Visteon Corporation, LUXOFT, ALTRAN, HARMAN International, Alpine Electronics Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., EAO AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Socionext Inc., Tata Elxsi, YAZAKI Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Airbiquity Inc.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of disposable income increasing the preference of ease of use and rising consumer enriching experiences is expected to drive the market growth

Growing levels of adoption by the original equipment manufacturers is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High levels of cost for HMI systems is expected to restrain the market growth

Risks related to hacking and increase in vulnerable nature of vehicles against cyber security attacks is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2016, Delphi Technologies in collaboration with Intel and Mobileye announced that they would develop self-driving autonomous cars solutions. This collaboration was aimed at developing self-driving software and sensor components for the vehicles.

In September 2016, Continental AG announced the launch of ProViu Detect which is expected to help commercial vehicles in making a right turn as the sensors and cameras involved with the system inform the driver of any oncoming traffic and any risk of collision.

Segmentation: Global Automotive HMI Market

By Technology Visual Interface Acoustic Interface Others

By Product Voice Control Systems Central Displays Instrument Clusters Steering Mounted Controls Head-Up Display (HUD) Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) Multifunction Switches

By Access Type Standard HMI Multimodal HMI By End-Market Economic Passenger Cars Mid-Price Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars

By Function Type Primary HMI Secondary HMI

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global automotive HMI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive HMI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa

