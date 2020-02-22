Automotive High Performance Tires Market In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2018 to 2025

High-performance tires offer for sport performance, agile handling, higher speed capabilities. They feature a softer rubber compound for improved traction, especially on high speed cornering. The trade off of this softer rubber is shorter tread life.

Growing popularity of diverse racing competitions is majorly driving the market.

Automotive high-performance tires are expected to play a significant part in Latin America tires markets, although the demand for normal passenger cars exceeds the demand for luxury sport-utility vehicles in this region.

Global Automotive High Performance Tires market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive High Performance Tires.

This industry study presents the global Automotive High Performance Tires market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive High Performance Tires production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive High Performance Tires in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bridgestone, Continental, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bridgestone

Continental

Cooper Tires

Goodyear Corporate

Kumho Tire

Sumitomo

Yokohama Rubber

Hankook

Madras Rubber Factory

Michelin Group

Dunlop Tires

Automotive High Performance Tires Breakdown Data by Type

Racing Slicks

Tread Tires

Automotive High Performance Tires Breakdown Data by Application

Racing Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Others

Automotive High Performance Tires Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

