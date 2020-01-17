Automotive Heated and Ventilated Seats Market: Expected to record substantial growth in the near future

A heated seat for a vehicle is a specially designed type of seat that contains a heater material inserted between the seat upholstery and the actual seat. When the heater is switched on it generates heat, thus increasing the temperature of the seat. These seats have proven to be highly useful in summer. Ventilated seats utilizes numerous small fans fitted beneath the upholstery of the seat. These fans are useful for spreading the heat generated by the heater. These fans are also utilized in cooled seats for cooling the entire seat. Heated and ventilated seats are made from porous material, in order to allow the air to flow.

The global automotive heated and ventilated seats market is primarily driven by the increased demand for vehicle comfort and safety. Increase in per capita income, rise in awareness about vehicle comfort accessories and their easy availability, and raised standard of living are fueling the demand for vehicle comfort and sophistication accessories such as heated and ventilated seats. Increase in vehicle electrification and demand for electric vehicles is fueling the demand for heated and ventilated seats across the globe.

Demand for vehicle comfort accessories is high in countries with higher per capita income, which in turn is propelling the heated and ventilated seats market. Ventilated seats play an important role in summer, by circulating cool air beneath the seat. This prevents passengers from sweating due to thick upholstery and keeps the seat cool even when the vehicle is parked in the sun.

The cost of repair for luxury and premium class vehicles is high, which in turn is restraining the global automotive heated and ventilated seats market. Heated seats are useful only in winter, and hence, consumers do not prefer to invest in heated seats for using them for half the days of year only. Surge in demand for vehicle air conditioning systems is a key restraint to the global heated and ventilated seats market.

The global automotive heated and ventilated seats market can be segmented based on type, installation, sales channel, and geography. In terms of type, the global automotive heated and ventilated seats market can be classified into two primary segments. Heated seats are highly popular among consumers, primarily attributed to their effectiveness in winter. Ventilated seats can be used with the heated and cooled seats also.

In terms of installation, the global automotive heated and ventilated seats market can be divided into three segments. Several vehicle manufacturers provide a heated and ventilated seat for the driver only. These are mostly popular among consumers. Front compartment seats and rear compartment window side heated and ventilated seats are available as options for several vehicle models.

In terms of sales channel, the global automotive heated and ventilated seats market can be segregated into two segments. Demand for heated and ventilated seats is higher for used vehicles, where consumers prefer to install the heated and ventilated seats from the aftermarket. A handful of OEMs provide heated and ventilated seats as standard on their vehicles.

In terms of region, the global automotive heated and ventilated seats market can be segmented into five prominent regions. North America comprises countries with higher per capita income and raised awareness about vehicle comfort accessories, which in turn has boosted the demand for luxury and premium class vehicles and subsequently, for in-vehicle comfort accessories such as heated and ventilated seats.

Rise in demand for vehicle modification is fueling the demand for heated and ventilated seats across North America. North America is followed by Europe, in terms of share of the global market. Demand for premium and luxury vehicles and in-vehicle comfort accessories is high in Europe primarily due to higher per capita income, intensively expanding shared mobility market, and increased demand for electric vehicles.

Key players operating in the global automotive heated and ventilated seats market include ebm-papst, Champion Seat Systems, GENTHERM, Lear Corporation, Katzkin Leather, Inc, Continental AG, II-VI Incorporated, D&S Automotive, and Kongsberg Automotive.