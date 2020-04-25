Automotive Head Gasket Market Analysis | Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2027

The automotive head gasket is a sealant which is used in between the engine block and engine head to prevent the loss of energy and maintain the effective combustion inside the engine, while preventing it from leakage. Gaskets are used to plug the gaps between the engine bodies or components. They help create a desirable environment for proper combustion and energy generation in the cylinder. The gasket doesn’t allow dust, water, and external contaminants to slip or enter the combustion chamber and hamper the combustion process.

Gasket manufacturers are improving and developing advanced gaskets in order to obtain enhance fuel economy and to reduce the need for periodic maintenance. Consequently, use of gaskets help improve the lifespan of automotive engine components. Stringent norms and regulations regarding emissions enacted by various automotive agencies are expected to drive the market. Demand of durable and light weight parts and components is rising in order to reduce the weight of the vehicle. The gaskets are made of lightweight materials such as rubber, silicon, and others. Manufacturers are focused on the development of materials that reduce the fuel requirement and can withstand high heat as well as pressure.

Rapid technological advancements in vehicles and increase in demand for better fuel efficiency and vehicle performance are projected to boost the market for head gaskets significantly. Utilization of gaskets and seals has led to a reduction in the maintenance cost of vehicles and has improved the lifespan of automotive components. Increasingly stringent emission regulations, have prompted OEMs make the incorporation of gaskets and seals in vehicles mandatory, which in turn is driving the global automotive head gaskets market. The aftermarket sales channel is also a major revenue generating segment of the global automotive gaskets and seals market.

Increase in demand for automobiles is propelling the requirement for automotive head gaskets. Along with the growing need of attaining better vehicle performance and fuel efficiency the head gaskets used in the vehicles should be durable, heat resistant and lightweight. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global automotive head gasket market during the forecast period. Head gasket has reduced the maintenance cost and improved the lifespan of the engine and its components.

With the application of the head gasket in the vehicle, adds the factor of reduced energy loss inside the cylinder and protects the components inside the engine from the external elements. A key factor driving the automotive head gasket market include an increase in the demand for powerful vehicles along with fuel-efficient vehicles. This in turn is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market. Expansion of the automotive component industry is a major driver of the automotive head gasket market.

The global automotive head gasket market can be segmented based on material, type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of material, the market can be bifurcated into rubber multi-layer steel, copper-plated steel, metal-elastomer, plastic polymer, and others. Based on type, the automotive head gasket market can be divided into single cylinder head gasket, 4-cylinder head gasket, and multi-cylinder head gasket.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive head gasket market can classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. In terms of sales channel, the market can be bifurcated into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. The aftersales segment held a notable share of the market as the head gasket require replacement in several years. Based on region, the global automotive head gasket market can be split into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Key players operating in the global automotive head gasket market include Dana Limited, Blue Diamond Technologies Limited, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. BRUSS Sealing Systems GmbH, ElringKlinger AG, Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC., Daetwyler Holding, and Freudenberg SE.