Automotive Glazing Market: To Hold A High Potential For Growth By 2017 – 2025

Automotive glazing systems help simplify the vehicle assembly process. The materials used for automotive glazing require excellent transparency, toughness, and need to be lightweight. If glass is utilized as an automotive glazing material, then in case of an accident the pieces and fragments of the glass should not get thrown over the people travelling in the car and injure them. The materials used in vehicles for glazing purpose have witnessed significant changes from the conventional glass used a few years back to different types of plastics and plastic blends being employed recently.

Increasing production volumes of both passenger as well as commercial vehicles in recent years are expected to drive the automotive glazing market during the forecast period. Increasing public preference toward vehicles that have sunroof systems is likely to further propel the automotive glazing market in the next few years. Increasing efforts being carried out across the world to develop lightweight and highly transparent materials for automotive glazing are anticipated to further propel the automotive glazing market in the near future. Vehicle manufacturers are developing innovative high-tech glazing solutions which minimize the heat gain in vehicles and offer a high level of comfort to the people riding in the vehicle.

Increasingly stringent norms and regulations regarding vehicle downsizing and reduction in vehicular emissions are fuelling the development of newer light materials which provide excellent glazing properties are light in weight. This is likely to further boost the automotive glazing market during the forecast period. Moreover, few vehicle manufacturers are focusing on the design and development of autonomous vehicles which are likely to be ultra-connected and are estimated to be capable of receiving loads of information and offering infotainment as well. This is anticipated to require a lot of glazing material to be utilized in the vehicle body. Such technological advances with respect to autonomous vehicles, which are in progress, are expected to further fuel the automotive glazing market during the forecast period.

Glass is one of the materials being used for automotive glazing. However, the usage of glass for automotive glazing poses certain security threats while fitting the glass to the vehicle. Thus, glass is witnessing internal substitution by different types of polymers, which possess good glazing properties. Polycarbonate, which is utilized as an automotive glazing material on a large-scale, is quite expensive. Thus, vehicle manufacturers are finding it difficult to employ polycarbonate as a glazing material for vehicles. Moreover, several rules and regulations regarding the type and quality of glass and other materials to be used as automotive glazing materials have been laid down by governments of various nations across the world. This is expected to restrain the automotive glazing market during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive glazing market can be divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), and buses & coaches. The passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing production volumes of passenger vehicles in recent years.

Based on material, the automotive glazing market can be segregated into glass, polycarbonate, and polymer blends. The glass segment can be further sub-segmented into laminated glass, tempered glass, and gorilla glass. Laminated glass consists of two pieces of glass bonded to a transparent plastic interlayer. The greatest advantage of the usage of laminated glass as a glazing material is that even if the laminated glass breaks in case of an accident, the fragments of the glass do not pose a risk to the occupants of the vehicle. The glass fragments stick to the interlayer and do not endanger the lives of the vehicle occupants.

This is not the case with tempered glass. Tempered glass possesses high strength since it is produced by the tempering process. Usually when a tempered glass is broken, the entire pane of glass fractures and disintegrates. However, at times, the fragments of the tempered glass, when broken, are held together in the form of a cluster, which can have jagged edges. Tempered glass is currently being used on a large-scale as an automotive glazing material, in spite of laminated glass being safer than tempered glass. This is primarily attributed to the comparatively low cost of tempered glass than laminated glass. Gorilla glass also possesses certain remarkable properties such as lightness, toughness, and higher optical clarity.

Polycarbonate is well suited as a glazing material owing to its remarkable properties such as high design flexibility while designing automotive components, high formability and processability than glass, high transparency, high toughness, lightness, and high break resistance. Automotive panels and components made of polycarbonate weigh nearly 40 to 50 times less than their counterparts made of glass. However, polycarbonate faces an issue for its widespread usage as an automotive glazing material in all vehicle models due to its high cost. Polycarbonate is thus, primarily preferred by vehicle manufacturers only in high-end and premium models.

Polymer blends such as PC+ABS, PC+ASA, PC+PBT and PC+PET are also, presently, emerging as an automotive glazing material. Covestro, a leading producer of plastics for automotive and other applications, has developed these polymer blends for usage as a glazing material. Such polymer blends provide glazing properties similar to that of polycarbonate and have been developed such that they can be easily processed by techniques used for manufacturing automotive components.

Based on applications, the automotive glazing market can be divided into front windshield, rear windshield, sidelite & backlite, and sunroof.Based on sales channel, the automotive glazing market can be classified into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to the need to replace the glass or any other material used for automotive glazing after the vehicle is damaged or meets with an accident.

Based on region, the automotive glazing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive glazing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing vehicle production and the presence of key vehicle manufacturers in few countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key players operating in the global automotive glazing market include Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited, Chimei Corporation, Saint Gobain S.A, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Webasto SE, Covestro AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Teijin Limited, among others.