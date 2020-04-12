Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Automotive gasoline engine turbocharger is one kind of turbocharger for gasoline automotive; the turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

The largest consumption region is North America, the second largest region is the China, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption rate, Japan and Korea has relatively installation rate.

The average price is 211 USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 244 USD per Unit, the China’s price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 34.6%;

In the future, the permeability will have high growth rate due to the emission status, China will also have a growth rate, the permeability will also increase, the price have great relationship with the raw material and technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2790 million by 2024, from US$ 2260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Turbo

Twin Turbo

Segmentation by application:

Sedan

SUV & Pickup

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany,France, UK ,Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

MHI

IHI

Continental

Bosch Mahle

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market Forecast

