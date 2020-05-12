Automotive Fuse Market Set to Reach US$ 24.33 Billion to 2025 – Dominated by Electric & Hybrid Vehicles

Automotive Fuse Market Study by BEV & Hybrid Vehicle Application, Voltage, Amperage, Motor Output, Battery Capacity, ICE, EV & Mild Hybrid Vehicle, Aftermarket Applications to 2025.

Alternatively, in HEV applications, the traction motor fuse market is anticipated to be the fastest market as increasing demand for high power electric vehicles in the regions like North America and Europe. Component manufacturer associations such as Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Japan Automotive Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), and Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, among others.

Download Free Sample Papers of Automotive Fuse Market 198 Pages and Profiling 11 Companies Now Available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1357029 .

Automotive fuse market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% from 2017 to 2025, to reach USD 24.33 billion by 2025 from USD 14.33 billion in 2017. The demand for an increase in vehicle power and battery capacity in electric & hybrid vehicles is projected to fuel the demand for high voltage fuse for traction motor and battery.

“Increasing vehicle electrification, vehicle safety and comfort features in mid-segment vehicles to upsurge the demand for automotive fuse in the automotive industry”

The automotive fuse market by motor output is dominated by >200kW motor output fuses, which is projected as the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of high power electric vehicles in the regions like Asia Oceania and Europe, followed by 80-200kW segment.

Fuse market of HEV segment is projected to be largest market, by value, owing to highest sales of HEV, globally, especially in Asia Oceania Region. Increasing demand for premium HEV is expected to showcase a huge impact in automotive fuse market owing to number of fuses used in D, E, & F vehicle segments are much higher than low vehicle segments. Additionally, with time, many premium features like ambient lighting, advanced ADAS features are expected to make their way into mass-produced HEVs.

Get Discount on Automotive Fuse Market with Top Trends and Company Profile at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1357029 .

Automotive fuse market of HEV segment is projected to be the largest market, by value, owing to the highest sales of HEV, globally, especially in Asia Oceania Region. Increasing demand for the premium HEV is expected to showcase a huge impact in the automotive fuse market owing to the number of fuses used in the D, E, and F vehicle segments are much higher than the low vehicle segments.

Automotive fuse ecosystem consists of manufacturers such as Eaton (Ireland), ON Semiconductor (US), Littelfuse, Inc. (US), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), MERSEN S.A. (France), Pacific Engineering Corporation (Japan), SCHURTER Holding AG (Switzerland), OPTIFUSE (US), AEM Components (USA), Inc. (US) and Fuzetec Technology Co., Ltd. (Republic of China. OEMs such as Volkswagen (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Tata Motors (India), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (India).

More Information on “Automotive Fuse Market by Fuse Type (Blade, Glass Tube, Semiconductor), BEV & Hybrid Vehicle Application, Voltage, Amperage, Motor Output, Battery Capacity, ICE, EV & Mild Hybrid Vehicle, Aftermarket, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1357029 .

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report gives in-depth market sizing of applications in electric and hybrid vehicle types and applications are auxiliary, engine, charge inlet, PCU, onboard charger and traction motor. The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for automotive fuse across regions.

The report offers detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the automotive fuse market. Driver seatbelt reminders, TPMS, gear shift indicator, protection of pedestrians are some of the safety features mandated by the European Union which eventually increase the application of fuse.