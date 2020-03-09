Automotive Fuel Filter System Market – The Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and to Understand the Competitive Scenario

An automotive filter, such as a fuel filter, prevents the physical elements present in the fuel from entering the engine of the vehicle. Components integrated along with the fuel filter are collectively termed as the automotive fuel filter system. Automotive fuel filters are crucial for the trouble-free operation of cars, as they help filter impurities that are likely to enter the engine, thereby extending the life of the vehicle. The fuel filter is a type of oil filter that is utilized to clean the fuel, which is injected in the engine of the vehicle.

Significant expansion of the automotive industry and favorable economic reforms in developing countries have boosted the automotive fuel filter system market. Emission standards are a set of quantitative limits on the permissible amount of air pollutants that may be released from vehicles over a limited time period. They are designed to achieve air quality standards and to protect human health. Rising concerns about the environment and stringent emission standards applicable on the automotive industry enacted by regulatory bodies are likely to boost the automotive fuel filter system market.

The global automotive fuel filter system market can be segmented based on fuel type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

According to fuel type, the automotive fuel filter system market can be divided into gasoline and diesel. Passenger vehicles from Europe and North America use gasoline as their primary fuel. Moreover, passenger vehicles account for a major share of the vehicle market and most passenger vehicles are of gasoline type. Hence, the gasoline segment accounted for a prominent share of the global market in 2017.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive fuel filter system market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment accounted for a major share of the market owing to the high production of passenger vehicles. Number of commercial vehicles is rising rapidly owing to the increase in industrialization and high usage of light duty vehicles. Replacement of the fuel filter system is more prominent in passenger vehicles.

Based on sales channel, the automotive fuel filter system market can be classified into OEM and aftermarket.

In terms of region, the global automotive fuel filter system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2017 owing to the presence of major vehicle manufacturers in countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, in the region.

Key manufacturers operating in the global automotive fuel filter market are A.L Filter, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, ALCO Filters Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Filtrak BrandT GmbH, Fildex Filters Canada Corporation, KN Engineering, Inc., Luman Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, North American Filter Corporation, and Siam Filter Products Ltd. Integration of the fuel filter in fuel pump and other engine-related components is likely to boost the demand for more efficient fuel filter systems during the forecast period.