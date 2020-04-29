Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market rising at a CAGR of 4.90% during the period from 2015 to 2021

Automotive fuel delivery injection systems are considered as a sustainable means to reduce carbon emissions. By achieving the perfect balance between fuel and air mixture, these systems manage the fuel delivery efficiently, controlling the emission of hazardous gasses from unburnt fuel and optimizing the mileage of the vehicle.

The growing demand for advanced automotive fuel delivery and injection systems that are low on maintenance with simple design yet higher efficacy, on account of the rising preference for hybrid electric vehicles and automobiles that run on compressed natural gas (CNG), has attracted a great deal of investments in research and development activities. This factor is anticipated to bring in significant growth to this market in the near future. Along with this, the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is also expected to fuel the demand for these systems over the next few years.

The global opportunity in the automotive fuel delivery and injection systems market is estimated to increase from US$54.6 bn in 2014 to US$72.7 bn by 2021, rising at a CAGR of 4.90% during the period from 2015 to 2021.

Asia Pacific to Remain Leading Contributor to Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Revenue

Geographically, the market for automotive fuel delivery and injection systems can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, as well as Rest of the World. In 2014, Europe held the leading position in this market with a share of 35.1%. The formation of low emission zones in various nations in the European Union has compelled automobile manufacturers in this region to invest heavily in fuel delivery and injection systems, leading to high market growth.

Analysts at TMR predict the region to remain the leading contributor to the global market in the near future. However, the growth prospect for automotive fuel delivery and injection systems looks most promising in Asia Pacific. The growing concerns over the emission of exhaust gas have compelled governments in several economies in this region, such as China and India, to implement various norms to curb environmental damages, which is expected to fuel the demand for these systems over the next few years in Asia Pacific.

The opportunity for automotive fuel delivery and injection systems in Europe is expected to rise to US$25.1 bn by 2021, whereas Asia Pacific is likely to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the period from 2015 to 2021.

Immense Popularity of Port Fuel Injection Systems Fuels Demand for them

Direct injection, port fuel injection, throttle body injection, and sequential fuel injection are the main types of automotive fuel delivery and injection systems available across the world. The immense popularity of port fuel injection systems, thanks to their superior air and fuel mixture ratio, low cost, and relatively simple design, has kept their demand way ahead of other systems.

With a revenue of US$17.9 bn, the segment emerged as the market leader in 2014. Between 2015 and 2021, it is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.80% in terms of revenue by 2021, retaining its leadership.

The leading manufacturers of automotive fuel delivery and injection systems are Denso Corp., Delphi Automotive Plc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Continental AG. Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Ti Automotive Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Lucas TVS Ltd., Edelbrock LLC, and MSD Ignition are some of the other prominent players in this market.