Automotive Filter Paper Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028 | Future Market Insights

Automotive filter paper is a semi-permeable barrier used to separate dust particles from air or liquids. Automotive filter papers are classified under three broad categories according their applications: air filter paper, fuel filter paper and oil filter paper. Air filter paper is used for the filtering of dust and impurities in air to improve the combustion efficiency of fuels and prevent engines from wearing out. Oil filter paper is generally used to filter oil for protecting the lubrication systems of engines and a fuel filter paper is used to screen out dirt and dust particles from the fuel.

Automotive filter papers are an integral part of an automobile as they help increase the durability, efficiency and performance of the vehicle. Moreover, manufacturers across the automotive filter paper market are focusing on improving material & filter elements and the designing of novel products to gain a competitive advantage in the automotive filter paper market.

Automotive Filter Paper Market: Dynamics

The global automotive filter paper market has witnessed significant growth over the past couple of years and is expected to follow the same trend in the years to come, owing to rising disposable income, coupled with growing economic conditions. The growth of the automotive filter paper market is expected to be in-sync with the growth of the automotive industry. Moreover, the automotive parc has witnessed significant growth over the past couple of years, which is also expected to drive the demand for automotive filter paper in the independent aftermarket segment.

Increasing automotive production and increased automotive parc have given rise to increasing concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Manufactures are focusing on developing innovative nano-porous automotive filter papers to improve vehicle performance and reduce emissions. Rising purchasing power, population growth, infrastructural development and discerning customer tastes & preferences are driving the demand for high-performance automobiles across the globe, which is expected to stimulate the demand for automotive filter paper during the forecast period.

Automotive Filter Paper Market: Segmentation

Global automotive filter paper market on the bases of application can be segmented into:

Air Filter Paper

Oil Filter Paper

Fuel Filter Paper

Global automotive filter paper market on the bases of material can be segmented into:

Cellulose Fibre

Synthetic Fibre

Others

Global automotive filter paper market on the bases of vehicle type can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Global automotive filter paper market on the bases of sales channel can be segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

Automotive Filter Paper Market: Regional Overview

The Asia pacific automotive filter paper market is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Moreover, key manufacturers across the automotive filter paper market are focusing on shifting their manufacturing base to emerging economies, such as India, Thailand, China and the Philippians, owing to advantages such as a reduction in the costs of raw material cost & labour, thereby reducing the production cost and increasing the profit margin. China, being a production hub of auto manufacturers, is expected to dominate the automotive filter paper market in the region. Stringent emission regulations, increasing vehicle performance and the growing need for sustainability in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, are expected to drive innovations in the automotive filter paper market. Moreover, increasing automotive parc in the region is expected to propel the aftermarket segment of the automotive filter paper market. The Latin America automotive filter paper market is gaining traction over the past couple of years due to increasing foreign direct investment, positive economic outlook and a favourable political scenario in countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, which is expected to drive the automotive filter paper market in Latin America. The automotive filter paper market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness moderate growth driven by recovery in crude oil process and increasing construction & infrastructural spending.

Automotive Filter Paper Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive filter paper market include:

Xinji Huarui Filter Paper Co., Ltd

Nevsky Filter

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc.

ALCO Filters (Cyprus) Ltd,

Eastar Filter Industry Co., Limited

