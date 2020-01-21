Automotive Fascia Market – Top players are Manufacturing, FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION, Gestamp, SANKO GOSEI

An automotive fascia is a plastic panel that is mounted at the front and rear of the vehicle. It comprises space for grilles, headlamps, bumpers, and vehicle emblem. The fascia is made from lightweight plastic in order to reduce the weight of the vehicle. It is estimated that 10% reduction in vehicle weight is anticipated to reduce fuel consumption by nearly 7%. Therefore, plastic is a highly preferred material for light applications in a vehicle. The entire dashboard assembly was considered as fascia for the last few years; however, presently, the front and rear parts of a vehicle are considered as fascia. Automotive bumpers are highly important in order to have passenger safety in case of accidents either from front side and rear side. The demand for various shapes of automotive fascia is increasing with the enlarging demand for automotive bumpers.

Vehicle enrichment is a primary driver of the automotive fascia market. Continuous advancements in human machine interface, rise in demand for advanced features, and increase in automation in vehicles have created numerous opportunities for the automotive fascia market.

The automotive fascia market can be segmented based on position, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. In terms of position, the market is segmented into two segments. The front fascia comprises space for headlamps, grille, front bumper, and vehicle emblem. Manufacturers are focused on developing attractive and advanced fascia, as the front bumper improves the esthetics of a vehicle. In terms of vehicle type, the automotive fascia market is divided into two segments. Higher per capita income, rise in demand for luxury vehicles due to well-developed infrastructure, and increase in demand for car enrichment fuel the demand for attractive fascia for passenger vehicles.

Based on sales channel, the automotive fascia market can be segregated into two segments. A fascia has a lifespan equal to that of the vehicle; therefore, the OEM segment accounts for a major share of the automotive fascia market, in terms of revenue. An OEM fitted fascia is replaced either in case of accident or consumer’s will. Several consumers prefer to have a specifically designed fascia. Such fascia are available in the aftermarket. Replacing an OEM fitted fascia with a newly designed aftermarket fascia is frequently done across North America region. High per capita income, enhanced demand for vehicle enrichment, and presence of key players in the aftermarket are fueling the demand for aftermarket automotive fascia in North America.

In terms of geography, the automotive fascia market can be classified into five key regions. Asia xPacific is home to a significant number of passenger vehicles. China, Japan, and India are major producers and consumers of passenger cars across the globe. Asia Pacific accounts for about 50% of the total number of vehicles globally. Therefore, Asia Pacific dominates the automotive fascia market. Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance in the global automotive fascia market during the forecast period due to high demand for vehicles.

Key players operating in the automotive fascia market include MRC Manufacturing, FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION, Gestamp, SANKO GOSEI, Inhance Technologies, Plastic Omnium, Magna International Inc., and Eakas Corporation. Research & development in the field of advanced material technology have created lucrative opportunities for automotive fascia manufacturers, as auto manufacturers are concentrating on reducing the weight of the vehicle and decreasing vehicle components.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.