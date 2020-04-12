Automotive Exhaust System Market 2019 Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Exhaust System is usually tubing used to guide reaction exhaust gases away from a controlled combustion inside an engine. The entire system conveys burnt gases from the engine and includes one or more exhaust pipes, depending on the overall system design.

The automotive exhaust system industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top eighteen manufacturers account about 55% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and United States.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China and Europe. The transnational companies, like Faurecia and Tenneco, are the leading manufactures in the World.

China is the largest consumer of automotive exhaust system in 2015, its consumption of automotive exhaust system is about 25 million units; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 27%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of automotive exhaust system in the Asia region.

The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lies in that the automotive exhaust system manufactures build factories in the worldwide.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Exhaust System market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46100 million by 2024, from US$ 35200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Exhaust System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Exhaust System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Exhaust System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Exhaust System

Dual Exhaust System

Segmentation by application:

Diesel vehicle

Petrol vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany,France, UK ,Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Faurecia

Tenneco

Eberspacher

Boysen

Sango

HITER

Yutaka Giken

Calsonic Kansei

Magneti Marelli

Benteler

Sejong Industrial

Katcon

Futaba

Wanxiang

Bosal

Harbin Airui

Dinex

Catar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Exhaust System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Exhaust System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Exhaust System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Exhaust System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Exhaust System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Exhaust System by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Exhaust System by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Forecast

