Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Research- Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2027

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) is a heat engine, which is used by various end users such as automotive, locomotive, ships, power generation among others. Heat generated from a vehicle affects the emission, performance and durability of the engine as well as the design and fatigue life of vehicle components. Engine cooling and heat transfer are necessary for the improvement of engine performance. This has fuelled up the automotive exhaust manifold market globally. Automotive exhaust manifold collects the exhausted fumes from the cylinders through exhaust valves. The automotive exhaust manifolds are generally made up of stainless steel or cast iron, which collect exhaust gas from multiple cylinders. Increasing emission legislations has been the main cause of technological advancements in automotive industry and more stringent regulations are expected to be introduced over the forecast period.

Earlier, cast iron was predominantly used in automotive exhaust manifold manufacture, but now, stainless steel is being used to manufacture automotive exhaust manifolds. Stainless steel helps to reduce the weight and thickness of the system. Improved fuel economy and engine efficiency are the trends witnessed in automotive industry, which include downsizing of engines, direct fuel injection and speed boosting. The performance of these vehicles greatly depend upon the components included in the engines such as exhaust manifold, crankshaft, pistons, cylinders, and flywheel among others. Furthermore, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards are imposing heavy fines on automakers, who do not follow the standards. Owing to the above mentioned reasons, automakers are forced to manufacture better vehicles with lesser emissions and improved fuel efficiency.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: Drivers

Rising vehicle production and sales across the globe is expected to drive the automotive exhaust manifold market during the forecast period. The growing demand for efficient engines coupled with increase in fuel efficiency is also expected to bolster the growth of automotive exhaust manifold market.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive exhaust manifold market can be segmented into:

PC (Passenger Car)

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

On the basis of material type, the global automotive exhaust manifold market can be segmented into:

Iron

Stainless Steel

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive exhaust manifold market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: Regional Outlook

The increase in the vehicle production and vehicle sales in countries of APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) region such as China, India, Thailand, and South Korea is expected to enhance the market for automotive exhaust manifold in APEJ region. The North America automotive exhaust manifold market is largely dependent on the trends of automotive industry in U.S. The automotive exhaust manifold market in U.S. is estimated to grow at a steady rate in forecast period, as the vehicle production in U.S. after the recession is growing at a significant rate. The automotive exhaust manifold market in Western Europe region is expected to grow at a promising growth rate during the forecast period as the vehicle production in Germany, France, Spain, U.K. and Italy is increasing at a high growth rate.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of market participants in the global automotive exhaust manifold market identified across the value chain include:

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co KG

Sango Co., Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co.

Eberspacher Group GmbH & Co. KG

Katcon

Wescast Industries Inc.

Faurecia SA

Tenneco Inc.

Yutaka Giken Company Ltd.

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

