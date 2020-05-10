Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market: Overview

An automotive exhaust aftertreatment system is an advanced active emissions control system, which reduces the hazardous emissions up to 90% from the emissions. Automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems have been used in light and heavy-duty vehicles to cut off the multiple hazardous pollutants from emissions stream of automotive vehicles. Several different advanced components are used in automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems such as selective catalyst reduction and Ammonia slip catalyst, which helps in the reduction of emissions stream through an exhaust.

The emissions standards for the vehicles are set by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), which applies to the state and local governments that is likely to push automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market.

Automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems has potential in the reduction of Nitrous Oxide from the emissions stream of vehicle. The gasoline and diesel light and commercial vehicles are likely to drive the market for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems in the near future.

Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market: Market Dynamics

The significant rise in the awareness regarding carbon footprint reduction is highly anticipated to drive the global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market.

The macroeconomic factors, such as growing urbanization & industrial activities coupled with up gradation of living lifestyle in many countries, is further augmenting the sales of an automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems.

The rise in the global automotive market is expected to drive the market for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems. Additionally, the government’s support policies for pollution control and vehicle emissions reduction likely to boost the global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market. The rising expenditure on the pollutant-free vehicles is expected to push the demand for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems.

Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market: Market Segmentation

Automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market has segmented into different parts based on the component type, vehicle type, fuel type and geography.

Based on component type, an automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is segmented into:

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Urea Injection

Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) catalyst

Ammonia Slip Catalyst (ASC)

Based on vehicle type, the automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is segmented into:

Light Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Based on fuel type, the automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is segmented into:

Diesel

Gasoline

Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market: Regional Outlook

An automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is categorized into seven critical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa. Automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, as the demand for automotive vehicles is growing across the globe.

Moreover, considerable growth in the Asian & European automotive sector and technological advancement in emissions control systems will create a significant opportunity for the global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market. China and India’s developing market is expected to positively impact the growth of an automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market due to the increased production of automotive vehicles across the region.

Moreover, Europe is a growing market due to the stringent regulations by the European Union, which is likely to boost the market for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems.

Additionally, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase steady growth in the global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market due to the rise in the sale of premium vehicles along with automotive emission regulations in the region.

North America is one of the key regions that will generate generous opportunity in the global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market over the forecast period due to the rise in stringent regulations by governing bodies.

Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in an automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market are Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Bosal, Boysen, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. and Tenneco Inc. among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of an automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, component type, vehicle type and fuel type.

The Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. Automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

