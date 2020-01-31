AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICE PROVIDERS (ESP) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2024

Automotive engineering service providers offer engineering solutions to different elements along the entire automotive industry value chain.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Designing
Fabricating
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Pailton Engineering Ltd.
Contechs
Onward Technologies
Capgemini
HARMAN International
ITC Infotech India
HFS Research
AES Co., Ltd
EDS Technologies
AKKA
Continental AG
Redeem Systems
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
