Automotive Engine Cooling System Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 to 2027 – FMI Prospect

Automotive engine cooling system is a critical part of an automobile. Nearly 40 percent of heat generated while running an engine escapes through exhaust and frictional loses, 25 percent is used for power and the remaining 35 percent is transferred to engine components. The heat absorbed into an engine must be exhausted, or else, the engine will fail due to overheating. For this purpose, cooling systems are used to protect engine from overheating by regulating engine temperature to normal operating range. However, sufficient airflow, correct ignition timing and proper water flow rate are vital for running the engine properly.

Automotive engine cooling system must be fitted into smaller spaces under the bonnet. This demands the manufacturers to develop smaller size automotive engine cooling systems. For this purpose, aluminum radiators of about two third in size as compared to traditional radiators are manufactured in the late 1970s. With the prevailing strict emission standards in countries of APAC, North America and Europe, automotive manufacturers are compelled to manufacture fuel efficient vehicles. Increasing global warming coupled with pollution has become a great concern worldwide. The automotive manufacturers have to follow EURO standards, BS VI norms, and CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) among others.

Automotive Engine Cooling System Market: Dynamics

Increase in vehicle production coupled with growing demand for engine efficiency are expected to spur the demand for automotive engine cooling system over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for better fuel efficiency and performance of vehicles are estimated to be the trending opportunities in the global automotive engine cooling system market. However, the relentless push by vehicle makers to downsize gasoline and diesel engine have become a major challenge for automotive engine cooling system manufacturers to upgrade their engine cooling modules. Upgraded automotive engine cooling system modules that can handle more heat rejection in smaller space are being introduced.

Automotive Engine Cooling System Market: Trend

The automotive engine cooling system manufacturers are expected to witness significant opportunity by manufacturing lighter and smaller automotive engine cooling system (parts) without any loss on strength. The suppliers are trying to produce eco-friendly systems so that it will get decomposed easily after the normal lifespan. For instance, the manufacturers have developed new eco-friendly plant derived resin radiator tanks using an organic compound derived from castor oil tree. As compared to conventional products, this new radiator will release less CO 2 emission and conserve oil (fossil fuel, which is being depleted).

The automotive engine cooling system is designed so that, it should maintain engine at a constant temperature regardless of the outside temperature. However, if the outside temperature is too low, emission will rise and results in poor fuel economy. On the contrary, if the temperature is too hot for longer period, the engine will get damaged. At present, not only the auto engine cooling parts are becoming smaller, but also there is a trend towards components integration. For instance, combining the radiator and condenser could save space and help cut costs. Modularity plays a very important role in packaging automotive engine cooling system.

Automotive Engine Cooling System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of components, the automotive engine cooling system market can be segmented into:

Cooling Fan Module

Water Pumps

Radiator

Cooling Fluid-Coolant

Radiator Hose

Cooling Fan Control Module

Others

The automotive engine cooling system market can be further segmented on the basis of vehicle type as:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive engine cooling system market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Engine Cooling System Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the global automotive engine cooling systemmarket identified across the value chain include:

Visteon Corporation

BorgWarner

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Valeo SA

Delphi Automotive LLP

Denso Corporation

