Automotive Embedded Systems Market, by Offering Type, Component, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region – Trends, and Forecast 2025

An embedded system is a computer system that is embedded into piece of electronic machine to control, access the data in electronics based systems. This embedded system includes a single chip microcontroller such as cortex, Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) and also microprocessors, field-programmable gate array (FPGA), digital signal processor (DSP), and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). In automotive application, embedded systems are designed to provide low power consumption, small size, rugged operating ranges, and low per-unit cost.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=982331

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for electric vehicle is one of the major drivers in global automotive embedded systems market. Electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles are gradually using embedded systems to enhance efficiency and reduce pollution.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the landmark Paris Agreement stated that 600 million electric vehicles would need to be plying on roads worldwide by 2040 to limit global warming to below 2°C (3.6°F). The number of electric vehicle parc was pegged at 2 million in 2016. Globally, plug-in and battery-powered vehicles are expected to increase by 60% in 2017, according to the Global EV Outlook 2017 report from the Paris-based IEA. In the U.S., 160,000 units of EV were sold in 2016, an increase of 37% from the previous year.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of automotive embedded systems, market size (US$ Billion), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017– 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global automotive embedded systems market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Harman International, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Johnson Electric.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, product up-gradation, market expansion and marketing tactics

The global automotive embedded systems market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Automotive Embedded Systems market

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/982331/automotive-embedded-systems-market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Type: Embedded Hardware Embedded Software

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Component: Sensors Microcontroller Unit (MCU) Transceivers Integrated Circuits

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Vehicle Type: Internal Combustion Engines (Diesel and Gasoline Vehicles) Electric Vehicles (Includes BEV, HEV, and PHEV)

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Application: Electricals and Electronics Infotainment and Telematics Powertrain and Chassis Advanced Driver Assistance Systems



Table of Contents

Research Objective and assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet By Type Market Snippet By Component Market Snippet By Vehicle Type Market Snippet By Application Market Snippet By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Regulatory Scenario Industry Trend Merger and Acquisitions New Product Approvals/Launch

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Type, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) Introduction Market Share Analysis, 2016 and 2025 (%) Segment Trends

Embedded Hardware Introduction Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)

Embedded Software Introduction Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)



Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/