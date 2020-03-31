Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management Market is Set to Boom

A recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research states that the global automotive electronics control unit management market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the period between 2014 and 2020. The report, titled “Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” projects the global automotive electronics control unit management market to stand at a valuation of US$43.72 bn by 2020. The overall market was worth US$28.6 bn in 2013.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2067

Automotive electronics control units are widely used across various automobile segments such as commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and passenger cars. Automotive electronics control unit management is implemented for the operation of various technologies including engine management, transmission control, body control, airbag restraint, and other systems. The ever-growing demand for automotive electronics control unit management from the emerging economies in Asia Pacific has fuelled the growth of the global automotive electronics control unit management market.

The report states that the growing demand for automotive embedded systems and the growing inclination toward a luxurious lifestyle have propelled the growth of the global automotive electronics control unit management market. However, the complexity of the system, coupled with cost pressures might play spoilsport in the growth of the market. The overall market has a huge opportunity to grow with the rise in the number of autonomous cars.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2067

In terms of technology, the report segments the global automotive electronics control unit management market into the following systems: Engine management, transmission control, climate control, anti-lock braking, airbag restraint, power steering, and body control. Power steering dominates the market as the leading technology.

On the basis of application, the report categorizes the global automotive electronics control unit management market into passenger cars, utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars dominate the market, followed by commercial and utility vehicles.