Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market -Top players are

An electric vacuum pump provides continuous and effective brake power. For advanced technologies, such as electric and hybrid electric vehicles equipped with electric vacuum pump to provide additional vacuum pressure. An automotive electric vacuum pump does not require oil for operation. The electric vacuum pump is attached to the muffler, which generates less noise. Moreover, an electric vacuum pump is energy-efficient, lightweight, and durable and hence, it is gaining popularity among auto manufacturers.

Braking system of any type of vehicle plays a crucial role to stop the vehicle within permissible distance. Furthermore, a majority of electric vehicles are equipped with an electric vacuum pump in order to generate additional vacuum pressure, which helps the braking system in the vehicle. Stringent emission norms and initiatives by government bodies for green transportation are boosting the adoption of electric vehicles, which in turn is likely to propel the electric vehicle market. This is expected to boost the automotive electric vacuum pump market during the forecast period.

The automotive electric vacuum pump market can be segmented based on electric vehicle, vane pump type, vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on electric vehicle, the automotive electric vacuum pump market can be classified into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug in hybrid electric vehicle. Reduction in battery prices, development of infrastructure facilities for electric vehicles such as development of electric charging station, and reduction in overall price of battery electric vehicles are likely to propel the battery electric vehicle segment during the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive electric vacuum pump market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Adoption of electric vacuum pump is rising in gasoline vehicles, as an electric vacuum pump works when the brake is applied, which provides an advantage over mechanical vacuum pump. Companies such as KIA Motors and Hyundai are providing electric vacuum pump in their passenger vehicles. Furthermore, adoption of latest technology in passenger vehicles is higher as compared to commercial vehicles and hence, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the automotive electric vacuum pump market can be segregated into OEM and aftermarket. Durable and robust design, greater lifespan up to 1200 hrs., and efficient activity are likely to boost the OEM segment significantly during the forecast period. Presence of major manufacturers, such as Rheinmetall Automotive AG, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, is anticipated to propel the OEM segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the automotive electric vacuum pump market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to be a major market, in terms of revenue, globally, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for vehicle safety, rise in rate of adoption of electric vehicles, and presence of major automotive hubs in India, South Korea, and China are likely to drive the automotive electric vacuum pump market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the automotive electric vacuum pump market include Rheinmetall Automotive AG, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Youngshin Precision, Co. Ltd., and MS Motorservice International GmbH.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

