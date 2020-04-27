Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment Market Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends to 2025 – Bosch, NSK, Nexteer, ZF, JTEKT, DENSO, Mando” to its huge collection of research reports.
Automotive electric power assist equipment is an electric motor that is mounted on either the steering column or steering gear (usually a rack-and-pinion setup these days) applies torque to the steering column, assisting the driver to turn the steering wheel.
In automobiles, power steering is a device that helps drivers steer by augmenting steering effort of the steering wheel.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment.
This industry study presents the global Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bosch, NSK, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bosch
NSK
Nexteer
ZF
JTEKT
DENSO
Hyundai Mobis
Mando
Nissan
Epas-Perform
Honda
Hitachi
Toyota
Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Column EPS
Pinion EPS
Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Automotive Electric Power Assist Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
