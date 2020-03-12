Automotive Ecalls Market 2019 Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Drivers, Profits and Forecast 2024

Ecall is an in-vehicle road safety system which automatically calls the emergency services in case of a serious accident, even if the driver and passengers are unconscious.

The ECalls market is very concerted market; the revenue of top sixteen manufacturers accounts about 75% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are Bosch, Continental, Valeo, Delphi and Magneti. Bosch is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 20% in 2016.

Geographically, the global Ecalls market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, JP&KR, rest of Asia and other. The Europe held the largest share in the global Ecalls products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Ecalls market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6560 million by 2024, from US$ 3850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Ecalls business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Ecalls market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind. Likewise, the Global Automotive Ecalls Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Automotive Ecalls Market report includes the Automotive Ecalls market segmentation. The Automotive Ecalls market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Automotive Ecalls market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

This study considers the Automotive Ecalls value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Automatic

Manual Button

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bosch

Continental

Valeo

Delphi

Magneti

Denso

HARMAN

Telit Wireless Solutions

LG

Gemalto

Infineon Technologies

Ficosa

U-Blox

Visteon

Flairmicro

Fujitsu Ten Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Ecalls market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Ecalls market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Ecalls players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Ecalls with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Ecalls submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

