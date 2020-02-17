Automotive Dual Zone Climate Control Market -Top players are DENSO CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, Valeo

Automotive dual zone climate control system is used to maintain different climate zones within the same vehicle. Moreover, two climate zones are created for the driver seat and the front passenger seat. In some cases, two different climate zones are created for front and rear seats. Usually, two separate knobs are provided to control the temperature for the different zones.

The automotive dual zone climate control market is likely to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period, as it is a luxury feature that attracts several consumers and is considered as additional comfort feature in vehicles. The automotive dual zone climate control market is expanding, as the feature was earlier provided in luxury vehicles; however, it is presently installed in several standard vehicles as well, which in turn is likely to penetrate in the lower segments of vehicles in the near future. However, the high cost of the system is a key factor restraining the automotive dual zone climate control market.

The global automotive dual zone climate control market can be segmented based on operation, zone, vehicle, and region. Based on operation, the automatic dual zone climate control market segment is anticipated to expand rapidly, as compared to the manually-operated dual zone climate control system segment, in the near future. The automatic dual zone climate control system maintains preferred temperatures automatically.

In terms of zone, front cabin zones segment is likely to dominate the automotive dual zone climate control market, presence of both zones in the front cabin is termed as front cabin zones segment as there are very few vehicles that consider the front cabin as the first zone and the rear cabin as the second. Moreover, few standard segment vehicles consider the two cabins as two zones, while most manufacturers consider the two zones within the front cabin.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51411

In terms of vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to hold a prominent share of the automotive dual zone climate control market owing to higher production of passenger vehicles. Several light commercial vehicles also contain automotive dual zone climate control systems and hence, the light commercial vehicle segment holds a significant share of the automotive dual zone climate control market.

In terms of region, Europe is anticipated to hold a prominent share of automotive dual zone climate control market, followed by Asia Pacific. The dual zone climate control system is highly popular in Europe and North America, while it is gaining popularity in other regions across the globe. In Asia Pacific, Japan and Australia held a major share of the automotive dual zone climate control market, which contributed to the significant share held by Asia Pacific in the global automotive dual zone climate control market. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace owing to rising penetration of technology in China and India, which are major production hubs of the automotive industry. Rapid expansion of the manufacturing industry in China and ‘Make in India’ concept are likely to play an important role in boosting the automotive dual zone climate control market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players involved in the manufacturing of automotive dual zone climate control market include DENSO CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and Delphi Technologies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=51411