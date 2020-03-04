Automotive Driving Simulators Market 2019 | Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2024

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of ” Automotive Driving Simulators Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

Global Automotive Driving Simulators Market valued approximately USD 125.2 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.93% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Automotive Driving Simulators Market is continuously growing on surging trend across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Automotive Driving Simulators market are creation of low-cost stimulators for testing & evaluating in vehicle technologies and high cost of validating simulation resulting in increased total cost of ownership of simulators. One of the major restraining factor of global automotive driving simulators markets are use of AR HUDs and HMDs to introduce inexpensive driving simulation solutions.

Automotive driving simulator are used for entertainment as well as in training of driver’s education courses which teaches in educational institutions and private business. They are also used for research purposes in the area of human factors and medical research. There are many benefits of driving simulator such as it can measure performance accurately and efficiently, it can be used to prepare trainees to handle unpredictable or safety critical tasks that may be inappropriate to practice on the road and it offers the opportunity for feedback and instruction that is not easily achieved in real vehicles.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Driving Simulators Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of large number of driving schools. North America is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 increasing demand of automotive driving simulator. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in global automotive driving simulator market.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Realtime Technologies

• Ansible Motions

• Mechanical Simulation

• DALLARA

• Eca Group

• OKTAL

• Cruden

• IPG Automotive

• Lander Simulation & Training Solutions

• Moog

• PSA PeugeotCitroen

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

§ Modular Design Simulator

§ Multi-station Driving Simulator

§ Bus Simulator

§ Physical Simulator

By Application:

§ OEMs and Supplier

§ Training Institutions

§ Transport Authorities

§ Independent R&D

§ Others

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Driving Simulators Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors