Automotive Driving Simulator Market – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018–2026

Automotive driving simulators belong to the class of human machine interface (HMI) that are prominently used to mimic the near-exact conditions prevalent during driving. These find substantial applications in education & training institutions for vehicle user training programs, and R&D activities for pre-testing of new vehicles, advanced driving assistance systems, and other technologies.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=983654

Market Dynamics

Driving simulator helps automotive manufacturers to test the performance of autonomous vehicles considering factors such as city traffic during rush hour. It is capable of simulating autonomous vehicles depicting their own motion characteristics as well as their interaction with other connected or non-connected vehicles. Furthermore, increasing investment by automotive manufacturers in developing advanced high fidelity simulator, which provides good quality control loaders, image generation, and extensive motion capability is another factor fueling growth of the market. For instance, in April 2018, according to rFpro, it launched the world’s first commercially available platform to develop autonomous vehicles in simulation. Using a digital environment to accurately represent the real world, the technology enables vehicle manufacturers to test their systems in every scenario imaginable. The system includes a library of real roads created through highly-precise scanning technology, which forms the basis of the simulation.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of automotive driving simulator market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017– 2025, considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global automotive driving simulator market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, automotive driving simulator market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include AutoSim AS, Teknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd, OKTAL, Cruden B.V., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, Dallara, Moog, Inc., IPG Automotive, ECA- Group, and Ansible Motion

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global automotive driving simulator market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global automotive driving simulator market

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/983654/automotive-driving-simulator-market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market, By Product Type: Car Simulator Truck Simulator Others

Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market, By Application: Research Training Entertainment

Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market, By Region: North America By Product Type Car Simulator Truck Simulator Others By Application Research Training Entertainment



Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/