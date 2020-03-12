Automotive Drive Shafts Market : Business Opportunities In Global Industry Growth 2016-2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automotive Drive Shafts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report also discusses the demand inducing and demand restraining factors. The main drivers have been identified to be the rise in production of vehicles and depreciation of drive shafts whose replacement is supported by an efficient after sales services sector. The global automotive industry is in a reviving phase and is expected to show promising performance over the forecast period. APAC is the largest producer of automotive and is likely to maintain its dominance the forecast period. In recent years the APAC region has witnessed notable performance in terms of its GDP and development of its automobile and automotive parts industry. India, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, among other countries in APAC have high growth potential. This region has also experienced a sudden rise in disposable income, enhancing the affordability of passenger cars.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the automotive drive shafts market across the globe are, GKN PLC. (U.K.), American Axle Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Dana Incorporated (U.S), Xuchang Yuangdong (U.S.), Neapco Holdings, LLC. (U.S.) and The Timken Company (U.S.), among others.

The global automotive drive shafts market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Shaft Type

Hotchkiss Drive Shaft

Flexible Drive Shaft

Torque Tube Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, by Position Type

Front Wheel Drive Shaft

Rear Wheel Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Geography

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– RoE (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific

– India

– Japan

– China

– RAPAC (Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– U.A.E

– South Africa

– RMEA (Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (LATAM)

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America (RLATAM)

