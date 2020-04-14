Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: Rising Electric Vehicle Sales is Likely To Create A More Positive Environment For The Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

The digital cockpit provides solutions that include a cluster of digital instrument along with the infotainment system with one or two digital screens. The digital cockpit consist of three or more displays and knobs, and it is installed in vehicles according to passenger and driver requirements. The digital cockpit includes HMI applications, infotainment platforms, and wireless connectivity in the vehicle, which enhance the driving experience.

Increasing number of connected cars across the globe is anticipated to drive the automotive digital cockpit market during the forecast period. Modern vehicles contain a high number of electronic components. Furthermore, adoption of telematics, IOT, along with increasing use of navigation, information, and safety and remote diagnostics in connected vehicles is likely to propel the automotive digital cockpit market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for intelligent transportation system along with effective utilization of advanced technologies are creating safer connected vehicles, which is likely to propel the connected vehicle market and subsequently, the automotive digital cockpit market during the forecast period. Rising electric vehicle sales is likely to create a more positive environment for the automotive digital cockpit market during the forecast period.

The automotive digital cockpit market can be segmented based on equipment, vehicle type, electric vehicle, and region. Based on equipment, the automotive digital cockpit market can be segregated into advance head unit, head up display, camera based system, and others. The camera based system segment is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period, as human machine interface integration is increasing in vehicles coupled with increasing demand for driver monitoring system in order to enhance safety.

Based on electric vehicle, the automotive digital cockpit market can be classified into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Increasing demand for vehicles with minimum carbon emission along with stringent carbon emission norms and significant development in the field of fuel cell technology are anticipated to drive the electric vehicle market during the forecast period. Need for zero-emission transport facilities and reduction in carbon emission standards are likely to create positive environment for electric vehicle market.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive digital cockpit market can be divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is likely to hold a major share of the automotive digital cockpit market. Rate of adoption of latest technology in passenger vehicles is high, owing to the demand for premium and sports utility vehicles. High demand for premium sedans and SUVs is likely to boost the passenger vehicle segment.

Based on region, the automotive digital cockpit market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Stringent safety norms and high rate of adoption of latest technologies related to driver safety in Europe and North America are likely to fuel the adoption of digital cockpit system during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is likely to arise as a prominent market, owing to increasing awareness about safety among consumers and auto manufacturers.

