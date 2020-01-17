Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2023

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is expected to witness ~6% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2023. The report summarizes market review of the key segments in the market such as by Timer, by Mounting Type, by Function, End-User and Region

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market includes Softing AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Continenetal AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany), Actia SA (France), Kpit Technologies (India), AVL List GmBH (Austria), Hickok Incorporated (US), SnapOn Incorporated (US).

Market Overview:

The increase in sales of vehicles and growing importance of after-sale services have driven the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market. The Global Automotive Diagnostic Tools market is expected to grow at a steady rate during 2019-2023. These tools are a combination of software & electronic devices that are inter-connected to each other. They are used to identify faults in the electric systems of vehicles. As most of the vehicles are electronically controlled and have sensors, chips and controllers, the demand for diagnostic scan tools is expected to go up drastically. This has also triggered an increase in preference for automated diagnostic scan tools over the traditional manual systems. The earlier manual process of fault diagnosis was time consuming and non-reliable. However, automated diagnostics tools are quicker in identification of faults & rectifying them.

Lack of skilled manpower, especially in developing and under-developed countries and high cost of tools are the major restraining factors of the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market. Contemporary manufacturers of diagnostic scan tools are coming up with multifunctional capabilities which can read simple codes to high complex codes while performing chassis, powertrain & body diagnostics. These tools are widely used in all types of vehicles such as passenger vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles & agricultural and off-road vehicles.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Segmentation:

Global automotive diagnostic scan system market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, vehicle type, product type, Propulsion and region.

On the basis of equipment type, the market has been segmented into exhaust gas analyzer, paint scanner, wheel alignment, dynamometer & headlight tester.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles & passenger vehicles.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into Diagnostic hardware & diagnostic software.

On the basis of propulsion type, the market has been segmented into ICE’s & Electric Vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share throughout the forecast period owing to increased awareness regarding vehicle safety, growing urbanization, and the rapidly-growing automotive after-sale-services industry. Moreover, increased production and sale of automobiles is expected to further boost the growth for automotive diagnostic scan system market in Asia-Pacific.

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued….

