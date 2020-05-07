Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Market to Grow Substantially during 2018 – 2028 With Key Palyers Are Robert Bosch GmbH STMicroelectronics Continental AG Hyundai Autron

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Market: Introduction

Automotive connectivity control unit is considered to be a vital part of connectivity in a vehicle. Automotive connectivity control unit is used to communicate and transit the data to the outside world. The unit controls the vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to infrastructure communication which is a necessary function in the automated cars. Connected cars have incredible potential in the future of the automotive industry. Already several automotive manufacturers offer driver convenience services, such as connected maps, internet radio, concierge and emergency dispatch, etc. Over the last few years, automotive wireless and electronics technologies have grown by leaps and bounds. Innovations in these technologies, combined with changing lifestyle and device convergence, are enabling automobiles to extend the driving experience beyond traditional vehicle transport. This in turn may significantly drive the demand for automotive connectivity control unit subsequently adding to the global automotive connectivity control unit market during the forecast period.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8262

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Market: Dynamics

Growing demand of automotive connected cars is considered to be the major factor driving the demand for automotive connectivity control units across the globe. Increasing implementation of stringent regulations in various countries concerning the safety of vehicles occupants is also one of the major factors fueling the demand for automotive connectivity control unit during the forecast period. In European Union, the ecall function became mandatory from March 2018 in which the automotive connectivity control unit must be equipped in the vehicle to operate an emergency call system. Automotive connectivity control unit also provides data to fleet management software solutions in order to execute various complex functions with great ease.

Autonomous vehicle technology and electrified powertrains are expected to generate significant interest in the consumers and is estimated to possess long-term value potential. Automotive connectivity control unit used in advanced driver assistances systems plays a crucial role in autonomous driving technology. Owing to the several benefits and enhancing the occupant’s safety, the demand for automotive connectivity control unit is projected to witness a noteworthy growth in the coming years.

Automotive connectivity control unit is considered to be one of the advanced technologies and is mainly implemented in the high end vehicles as the cost of the technology is relatively higher. The high cost of the technology may act as a restraining factor to the growth of the automotive connectivity control unit market during the forecast period.

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Market: Segmentation

The global automotive connectivity control unit market has been segmented by product type, vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive connectivity control unit market has been segmented as:

External vehicle communication control

In-vehicle communication control

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive connectivity control unit market has been segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle Automotive Connectivity Control Unit

Light Commercial Vehicle Automotive Connectivity Control Unit

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Automotive Connectivity Control Unit

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive connectivity control unit market has been segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Market: Regional Outlook

Automotive manufacturers are shifting production plants or establishing new ones in emerging automotive markets to capitalize on the growing demand for automobiles and benefit from lower capital and labor costs in these regions. Owing to stringent regulation concerning passengers and infrastructure safety, the demand for automotive connectivity control unit is projected to be relatively high in Europe and North America during the forecast period. Growing automotive industry as well as increasing purchasing power of the customers in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific are projected to be the key factor driving the growth of the automotive connectivity control unit market in the region.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8262

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Market: Key Participants

Launching advanced products that offer various operational benefits, at the same time complying with existing regulations in the market, will help market participants maintain product differentiation and strengthen their roots in the global automotive connectivity control unit market. Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive connectivity control unit market include: