Automotive Chassis Market Study by Backbone, Ladder, Monocoque and Modular Chassis Types – Projected Worth US$ 78.44 Billion Investment to 2025

The report analyzes and forecasts global automotive chassis market size, in terms of volume (units). The report segments the automotive chassis market and forecasts its size, by volume & value, on the basis of chassis type, material type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and region.

The automotive chassis market is estimated to be USD 50.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 78.44 billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.59%.

In study of automotive chassis market, 2016 has been considered as the base year and 2017–2025 as forecast period for estimating the market size. It provides a detailed analysis of various forces acting in market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, and other activities carried out by key industry participants.

“Increasing demand for better fuel efficiency and increase in sales of commercial vehicles is expected to provide thrust for automotive chassis market growth”.

The research methodology used in the report involves various secondary sources such as International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), and others. Experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to understand the future trends of the automotive chassis market. The bottom-up and top-down approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the global market.

Passenger cars segment is expected to have largest market share in automotive chassis market, interms of volume. Growing production of vehicles and increasing demand of passenger cars in developing nations are factors contributing to growth of passenger cars segment. Along with these factors, improving living standards & growing buying power of people in developed & developing economies are also contributing to increasing sales of passenger cars throughout globe.

Design for automotive chassis systems such as ladder chassis, monocoque chassis, and modular frame chassis has been evolving. The new trend in the automotive industry is to manufacture chassis with lighter material, which will make the vehicles lighter without compromising on the safety of the vehicle. Whereas in HCV segment, modular chassis is expected to grow well owing to its advantages such as providing better stability to vehicle body as well as light weight in comparison to conventional ladder chassis system.

Ecosystem of automotive chassis market consists of manufacturers such as Continental (Germany), ZF (Germany), Magna (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Tower International (US), Benteler (Germany), CIE Automotive (Spain), Schaeffler (Germany), F-Tech (Japan) & KLT Auto (India)

The report segments the automotive chassis market and forecasts its size, by volume& Value, on the basis of chassis type(backbone chassis, modular chassis, monocoque chassis, and ladder chassis), material type(steel, aluminum & magnesium alloy, and carbon fiber composite), electric vehicle type(HEV, PHEV, and BEV), vehicle type (PC, LCV, and HCV), and region (Asia pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW)

In electric vehicle type, skateboard chassis will gain larger market share during the forecast period. Skateboard chassis consists of a frame that enables it to hold the massive battery pack that spans the entire area of the frame i.e. between the four wheels along with the suspension, brakes, and the cylindrical motors.

