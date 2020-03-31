Automotive Chain Sprockets Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027 | Future Market Insights

Market Definition and Introduction

An automotive chain sprocket or an automotive sprocket-wheel is a specific wheel type with teeth or cogs, which intermesh with a chain, track or other perforated or indented material. Automotive chain sprockets are in fact a wheel type on which radial projections allow a chain to pass over them. Automotive chain sprockets are different from a gear in their design. Sprockets are never meshed together directly. They are also different from a pulley in terms of their design – sprockets have teeth whereas pulleys are smooth. Regarding vehicles with caterpillar tracks, the engine driven, toothed wheel transmitting motion to the caterpillar tracks is known as the drive chain sprocket. It is located at the front or back of the vehicle. There could also be a third, automotive chain sprocket which is elevated, and drives the track.

Automotive chain sprockets find important applications in automotive manufacturing across industry’s various business segments, such as in the manufacturing of cars, tracked vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and other automotive products. This is so because automotive chain sprockets play an important role in transferring rotary motion between two shafts in cases where gears are found to be inappropriate for transmitting linear motion to a track or tape. Automotive chain sprockets have been instrumental in facilitating the motion of primitive automobiles, which are mostly driven by the sprocket and chain mechanism. In bicycle manufacturing, automotive chain sprockets are carried by the pedal shaft and drive a chain, which in turn, drives a small sprocket on the axle of the rear wheel – an important action for the bicycle’s movement.

Considering these important aspects of applications of automotive chain sprockets, the study of the automotive chain sprockets market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the automotive chain sprockets market is segmented as follows:

Double duty automotive chain sprockets

Hunting tooth automotive chain sprockets

Skip tooth automotive chain sprockets

Gap tooth automotive chain sprockets

Draw bench automotive chain sprockets

Segmental rim automotive chain sprockets

On the basis of application, the automotive chain sprockets market is segmented as follows:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Two wheelers

Others

Key Trends and Drivers

Sprockets come in various designs. Manufacturers claim that almost every design ensures maximum efficiency. Sprockets typically do not have a flange. However, some sprockets used with timing belts have flanges to keep the timing belt centered. Sprockets and chains are also used for transmission of power from one shaft to another where slippage is not admissible. In such cases, sprocket chains are used instead of belts or ropes and sprocket-wheels instead of pulleys. They can be run at a high speed and some forms of chain are so constructed as to be noiseless even at high speeds.

Automotive chain sprocket manufacturers have been focusing on developing improved variety of designs. Designers of new automotive sprocket designs have been claiming high efficiencies for their respective designs, as part of their marketing strategy. Also, manufacturers have been keen on product development so as produce increasingly light weight automotive chain sprockets with an effort to improve fuel efficiency. Better transmission, low noise levels during functioning, almost zero slippage with regard to the automotive chain sprocket assembly and use of superior grade materials in automotive chain sprocket products have been the focus points of manufacturers. Steel sprockets have been gaining increasing importance as they display higher tensile strength vis-à-vis cast iron sprockets. This trend has also been emphasizing the importance of the material of construction used for automotive chain sprockets.

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the automotive chain sprockets market are as follows: