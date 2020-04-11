MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Automotive Centre Console Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors and Opportunities in 2028”

Automotive Centre Console Market: Introduction

An automotive centre console, in an automobile, is a storage compartment located in the centre of the front portion of a vehicle. An automotive centre console is located between the driver’s seat and front passenger seat. The automotive centre console area starts from the dashboard and continues underneath it and generally, is merged with the transmission panel/ tunnel which runs between the front passenger and driver seat. An automotive central console can accommodate various features, such as electronic gadgets, control units and can also act as a storage compartment. Also, other than serving as a storage area, automotive centre consoles can also be used to accommodate audio controls, climate control/air condition systems, cup holders, auxiliary power points and can even be fitted with a display screen. In some automotive arrangements, automotive centre consoles are also used as a storage bin to store food and drinks at the required temperature.

Automotive Centre Console Market: Market Dynamics

The primary factors responsible for the growth of the automotive centre console market is the growth of the automobile sector and the fact that prominent players across the globe are enhancing their production capacity. Also, growing demand for luxury and high-performance cars is also expected to support the growth of the automotive centre console market during the forecast period. That apart, research and development being carried to enhance automotive interiors by including more technologically advanced equipment will create more demand for automotive centre consoles in vehicles.

Also, growing integration of electronics in the automobile to increase efficiency and installation of high-tech accessories, such as heating and cooling bins, will further boost the growth of the automotive centre console market over the forecast period. The latest trend among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) operating in the automotive centre console market is to produce light but efficient vehicles that offer enhanced fuel efficiency with better performance. This, in turn, is driving the demand for lighter material automotive central consoles.

However, growing preference for attaching front slang seat might restraint the growth of the automotive centre console market over the forecast period.

Automotive Centre Console Market: Market Segmentation

The automotive centre console market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive centre console market can be segmented as follows: Passenger vehicle Compact car Mid Size car Premium car Luxury car SUV Light commercial vehicle (LCV) Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) Electric Vehicle

On the basis of the sales channel, the automotive centre console market can be segmented as follows: Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) Aftermarket



Automotive Centre Console Market: Regional Outlook

Europe holds a major share in the global automotive centre Console market owing to the presence of major OEM players. Europe is followed by North America in the automotive centre console market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust demand for automotive centre consoles during the forecast period owing to increasing income level/ per capita income of the general population and lower concentration of vehicles as compared to developed economies. Also, initiatives being taken by the governments in countries, such as India and China, will also contribute towards the growth of automotive centre console market during the forecast period. Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific regions are expected to be responsible for more than half of the total share of the global automotive centre console market during the forecast period. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share in the automotive centre console market.

Automotive Centre Console Market: Market Participants

Some of market participants operating across the value chain of the global automotive centre console market are:

Faurecia S.A.

Lear Corporation

Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Novem Car Interior Design GmbH

AGM Automotive, LLC

Grammer AG

Novares Group S.A.

Emerson Electric Co.

MVC Holdings, LLC

DRÄXLMAIER Group

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12470

