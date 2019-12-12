Automotive Central Gateway Module Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Automotive Central Gateway Module Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Automotive central gateway module is also like in-vehicle networking, as a result automotive central gateways are used to enable communication within a vehicle network system, essentially behaving as a router and central computing unit between vehicle network domains (infotainment, camera system, powertrain, etc.).
North America is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 21%.
Global Automotive Central Gateway Module market size will reach 1691.5 million US$ by 2025, from 1506.7 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Central Gateway Module.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Automotive Central Gateway Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Robert Bosch
Continental
Denso
UAES
FEV
Marelli Corporation
Hitachi
HiRain Technologies
Market Segment by Type, covers
Ethernet Central Gateway Module
CAN Central Gateway Module
LIN Central Gateway Module
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger vehicles
Commercial vehicles
