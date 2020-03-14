Automotive Center Stack Market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis

Automotive Center Stack Market: Introduction

Mechatronics is gripping the automotive sector swiftly and it has transformed the once conventional machine to an intelligent vehicle, which is useful to consumers and drivers. The use of high-end, effective electronics control modules in the automotive industry has increased its demand. Advanced electronic controls in automobiles have transformed driving experience and made the ride more comfortable and enjoyable. Moreover, electronic infotainment systems have become a basic feature among passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the automotive market today. The consumer electronics division is expected to act as one of the most prominent drivers for the overall automotive global market.

The automotive center stack, in any vehicle, refers to the portion that has the controls and buttons and is primarily placed or mounted in the center of the automobile, near the driver’s seat. The automotive center stack consists of controls (for various activities) and instruments (for display), such as temperature display, music and audio system, air-conditioning and heating system, and others. Additionally, the automotive center stack system has been a significant tool for original equipment manufacturers over the years to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the automotive. Also, it is one of the latest forerunners to achieve product diversity in terms of automotive interiors among different manufacturers. The latest innovation by prominent producers in the automotive center stack system to make it more effective and attractive, is the introduction of complete packages for the consumer’s ease of operation. For instance, Apple’s new CARPLAY system enables its users to effectively use their vehicle controls to access their Apple smartphone functions, such as the navigation system, music, emails and contact numbers, among others.

A combination of gesture & electronic controls with respect to assembling a more-spontaneous HMI (human machine interface) for automobiles is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive center stack market worldwide.

Automotive Center Stack Market: Dynamics

The automotive center stack market has lot of scope in the research & development department and is coming up with new ideas and innovation. Some key automotive market players, such as Google and Apple are trying to develop driverless cars in which the center stack system will be controlled with voice and gesture controls in the near future, so that comfort is increased to a much higher level. Now, finding the correct directions while driving is much easier with a voice guiding through car speakers. Also, the automotive center stack market has increased due to development in the telecommunication sector, as smartphones can be directly linked with your automobile. In the current scenario, all automotive market giants are offering in-built GPS navigation systems and solutions, and music systems in all their cars as basic accessories, which are mounted on the automotive center stack. Increasing standard of living, with high comfort levels has brought the automotive center stack market in great demand, and this market is forecasted to grow even more rapidly in the future.

Automotive Center Stack Market: Segmentation

The automotive center stack market can be segmented by: product type, material type, sales channel, applications in automobiles, and automobile type.

By product type, the automotive center stack market can be segmented as:

Touch Screen

Buttons and Control

By material type, the automotive center stack market can be segmented as:

Plastics and Polymers

Metal

Others (Wood)

By sales channel, the automotive center stack market can be segmented as:

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By automobile type, the automotive center stack market can be segmented as:

Passenger cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Center Stack Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Europe and the Middle East regions have a higher standard of living with luxurious lifestyles and high disposable incomes, this has led to the growth of automotive center stacks in automobiles. The people have developed a liking towards infotainment systems in their personal automobiles, thus the automotive center stack market is expected see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in the future. Emerging economies in the APEJ region, especially India and China, will play an important role in the growth of the automotive center stack market in the coming future.

Automotive Center Stack Market: Market Participants

Delphi Automotive plc.

Methode Electronics

Visteon Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Faurecia S.A.

Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.

Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Valeo SA

Continental AG

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

