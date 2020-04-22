Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Device market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Catalytic Converter Device.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Catalytic Converter Device market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Catalytic Converter Device production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Catalytic Converter Device in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Benteler International, Eberspacher, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Benteler International

Eberspacher

Faurecia

Magneti Marelli

Tenneco

AP Exhaust Products

BASF Catalysts

Bosal International

Calsonic Kansei North America

Clean Diesel Technologies

Friedrich Boysen

Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust System

Katcon

Sango

Sejong Industrial

Yutaka Giken

Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Breakdown Data by Type

Three-way Catalysts (TWC)

Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)

Lean NOx Trap (LNT)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Others

Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Three-way Catalysts (TWC)

1.4.3 Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)

1.4.4 Lean NOx Trap (LNT)

1.4.5 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

1.4.6 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Light Truck

1.5.4 Heavy Truck

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

