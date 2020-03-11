Automotive Castings Market Research, Industry Size, Share, Demand & Business Guidelines till 2025

Casting is a manufacturing process in which a liquid material is usually poured into a mold, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.

Global Automotive Castings market size will reach 13500 million US$ by 2025, from 7800 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Castings.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Castings market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Castings production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Castings in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Aisin Auto, Alcast Technologies, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aisin Auto

Alcast Technologies

Alcoa

Alu Die Casting

Consolidated Metco

Dynacast

Wotech

Endurance Group

GF Automotive

Kinetic Die Casting Company

Mino

Ningbo Parison Die Casting

Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery

NORTHWEST DIE CASTING

Pacific Die Casting

Rockman Industries Inc

Ryobi Die-casting Inc

Sandhu Auto Engineers

Sibar

Texas Die Casting

Automotive Castings Breakdown Data by Type

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

Automotive Castings Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Automotive Castings Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Castings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pressure Die Casting

1.4.3 Vacuum Die Casting

1.4.4 Squeeze Die Casting

1.4.5 Semi-Solid Die Casting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial vehicle

1.5.3 Passenger vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Castings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Castings Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Castings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Castings Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Castings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Castings Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Castings Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Castings Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Castings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Castings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Castings Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Castings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Castings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Castings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Castings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

