Automotive Camera Market: APEJ to Remain Most Financially Rewarding Market for Automotive Camera | Ambarella, Continental AG, Ficosa International S.A., KYOCERA Corporation

Leading manufacturers of automotive cameras are leveraging the wide angle lenses’ popularity. Several OEMs have been continuously exploring safety solutions having capability to capture driver blind spots. Camera module manufacturers and OEMs are likely to collaborate and increase their investments for developing new technologies pertaining to automotive cameras.

A report recently collated by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has profiled key companies supporting growth of the automotive camera market worldwide. These market players include Media Data Systems Pte Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, Valeo Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Transcend Information Inc., Ficosa International S.A., Continental AG, Qrontech Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., and Ambarella.

Worldwide Sales of Automotive Cameras to Reach approximately US$ 4,800 Mn Revenues by 2026-end

The report projects the global automotive camera market to exhibit an impressive CAGR through the forecast period (2017-2026). Growing demand for various cameras such as digital camera, infrared camera, and thermal camera in passenger cars and commercial vehicles is expected to pave immense industry potential. Automotive camera sales across the globe are estimated to account for approximately US$ 4,800 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

With slowdown in the global economic growth, several industrial sectors suffered stagnancy and automotive camera industry was no exception. Yet, it still has maintained a relatively optimistic expansion over the recent years. Growth of the global automotive camera market is primarily being fuelled by surging demand for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors (CMOS image sensors).

These sensors deliver an improved experience by providing a broad-angle view of the surroundings. In addition, there has been a tremendous surge in adoption of safety solutions, particularly the driver assistance & safety systems such as lane departure warning system (LDWS), blind spot detection system (BSD), forward collision warning system (FCW), head-up displays, and pedestrian protection. Furthermore, shifting focus of automotive manufacturers toward replacing side-view mirrors with cameras will buoy expansion of the automotive cameras market in the upcoming years.

APEJ and Europe to Remain Most Profitable Markets for Automotive Camera

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are anticipated to remain the most profitable markets for automotive camera. The market in North America is projected to register a relatively slower expansion than in APEJ and faster than in Europe through 2026. Revenues from automotive camera sales in North America will also account for a significant market share by 2026-end. In contrast, automotive camera market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America will account for the lowest revenue shares of the market throughout the forecast period.

Rear-view enhancement and corner-view cameras are projected to remain dominant among products in the automotive camera market, in terms of revenues. Although revenues from side-view cameras will account for the smallest market share, these cameras are expected to lead the market in terms of sales expansion through 2026, followed by corner-view cameras.

Compact Passenger Cars – Most Lucrative Vehicles in the Market

Compact passenger cars are anticipated to remain the most lucrative among vehicles in the global automotive camera market, followed by mid-sized passenger cars. Light commercials vehicles are also expected to gain ample revenue share of the market by 2026-end. On the other hand, heavy commercial vehicles will continue to account for the smallest revenue share of the market.

Automotive cameras will continue to witness the largest application in parking surround view, trailed behind by 360? surround view. In addition, drowsiness and blind spot applications of automotive camera will register the fastest expansion at nearly equal CAGRs through 2026.

On the basis of technology, although stereo cameras will remain preferred among vehicle owners, sales of mono cameras and infrared cameras will reflect relatively higher CAGRs through 2026. Revenues from sales of infrared cameras will remain comparatively larger than those from mono cameras.