Automotive Cabin Insulation Material Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028 | Future Market Insights

Automotive cabin insulation material is a material or a combination of materials that retard the flow of heat energy, absorb vibration and reduce the squeaking sounds in automobiles. This material helps maintain the automotive cabin temperature at a desired level and prevents or reduces damage to vehicles from exposure to fire and corrosive atmospheres. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing optimum options for reducing the weight of automotive vehicles and boosting eco-friendliness, which is likely to drive the automotive cabin insulation material market. Moreover, automotive cabin insulation material possesses certain properties such as chemical & water resistance, high strength and fire resistance, among others.

Furthermore, automotive cabin insulation material is widely used in passenger cars and light-duty vehicles across the globe. It is also used in passenger cars for the addition of luxurious features such as acoustics, weight reduction for high efficiency and for reducing the thermal effect to provide comfort & safe zone during driving. In electric vehicles, this material is frequently used for heat management applications.Electrification and autonomous driving are posing new challenges to automotive manufacturers. Moreover, the higher usage of passenger cabins has increased the need for appropriate acoustic and thermal management to deal with heat energy and noise sources, and this has boosted the demand for automotive cabin insulation material.

Automotive Cabin Insulation Material Market: Dynamics

Automotive cabin insulation material helps enhance the premium features of automotive vehicles, which include acoustics and reducing the production of unwanted sounds while the vehicle is in use. Governments have introduced stringent regulations against emissions. Noise pollution, significant heat dissipation and the generation of noise from vehicles can adversely affect the environment. These factors are expected to drive the automotive cabin insulation material over the forecast period.

In addition, increase in the demand for energy-efficient vehicles for optimising the efficiency of heating and air conditioning systems is expected to significantly boost the global market. Moreover, automotive cabin insulation material helps reduce the thermal effect and acts as a heat absorbent, which is, in turn, expected to drive the global automotive cabin insulation material market during the forecast period.

However, low rate of automotive production in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions is expected to hamper the growth of the market in these regions during the forecast period.

Automotive Cabin Insulation Material Market: Segmentation

The global automotive cabin insulation material market can be segmented on the basis of base material, vehicle type, sales channel and region.

On the basis of base material, the automotive cabin insulation material market is segment into:

Fiberglass

Cellulose

Mineral Wool

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive cabin insulation material market is segmented into:

Passengers Cars

Light Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive cabin insulation material market is segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

Automotive Cabin Insulation Material Market: Regional outlook

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a dominant share of the market owing to strong investments in China, Japan and India for continuous innovations and automation in the automotive industry. Prominent automobile companies are sourcing their parts from the Asia Pacific region on account of reasonable prices offered by domestic players in the regional market.

The North America market is expected to register sustainable growth owing to the high demand for light-weight, high-efficiency and eco-friendly vehicles to meet stringent standards and regulations in the US & Canada. The Europe market is estimated to witness considerable growth owing to an increase in the manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles during the forecast period. The automotive cabin insulation material market in the Latin America region is significantly driven by the production and sales of light-weight automotive vehicles.

Automotive Cabin Insulation Material Market: Market participants

Some of the key players involved in the automotive cabin insulation material market are: Autinus Group, FXI, Autoneum, BASF SE, 3M, Grupo Antolin, L&L Products, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION