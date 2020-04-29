Automotive Cabin Insulation Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Automotive Cabin Insulation Market: Introduction

Automotive cabin insulation highly relies on noise, vibration and harness (NVH) design of an automobile. The overall automotive cabin insulation is precisely intended for making the ride quality smooth for the occupants of the automobile. The automotive cabin insulation and refinement is part of the NVH design quality. The automotive cabin can be made silent by close analysis of the NVH transfer paths. The cabin refinement and the engine capacity are the major design elements considered for automotive cabin insulation.

Automotive Cabin Insulation Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor the global automotive cabin insulation market include constantly growing populations, which have resulted in increased demand for premium, as well as non-premium vehicles, and SUVs across all major developing economies. The macroeconomic factors, such as growing urbanization & industrial activities coupled with up gradation of living lifestyle and an increase in demand for luxury and comfort vehicles in many countries, is further augmenting the sales of automotive cabin insulation. The significant increase in sales of hybrid, as well as electric vehicle owing to the rise in the awareness, regarding carbon footprint reduction is highly anticipated to drive the global automotive cabin insulation market. Moreover, considerable growth in the Asian & European automotive sector and technological advancement in traditional automotive cabin insulation will create a significant opportunity for the global automotive cabin insulation market. Furthermore, the upsurge in the quality of insulation material utilized for the automobile is highly anticipated to boost the demand for automotive cabin insulation. As automotive cabin insulation is designed to minimize the noise & vibration and provide ideal comfort for the occupant, automotive cabin insulation is gaining huge recognition across all regions. All the above mentioned major influencing factors are highly anticipated to drive the global automotive cabin insulation market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor, such as high cost of insulation material may hinder the global automotive cabin insulation market growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Cabin Insulation Market: Segmentation

The global automotive cabin insulation market is segmented on the basis of material, application, component, vehicle type and region.

Based on the material, the global automotive cabin insulation market is segmented as:

ABS

Fiberglass

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

PVC

Textiles

Other

Based on the application, the global automotive cabin insulation market is segmented as:

Exterior

Interior

Under Hood & Engine Bay

Trunk Panel

Based on the component, the global automotive cabin insulation market is segmented as:

Bonnet Liner

Cabin Rear Trim

Door Trim

Engine Top Cover

Engine Encapsulation

Fender Insulator

Floor Insulator

Headliner

Inner Dash Insulator

Outer Dash Insulator

Parcel Tray

Trunk Trim

Wheel Arch Liner

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive cabin insulation market is segmented as:

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Polyurethane automotive cabin insulation material is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period. The prime advantages associated with polyurethane is high tensile strength, superior abrasion and bearing resistance, water and oil resistance, short production lead time, and noise captivation, making polyurethane an ideal choice for manufacturing automotive cabin insulation. On the other hand, among vehicle type segment, the passenger cars are anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing vehicle production along with growing demand for premium vehicles.

Automotive Cabin Insulation Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global automotive cabin insulation market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, APEJ is estimated to account for a significant market share due to increased production of passenger cars and electric vehicles in countries, such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia. Europe is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global automotive cabin insulation market owing to the presence of top automobile manufacturing companies. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase steady growth in the global automotive cabin insulation market due to the rise in the sale of premium cars along with a boost in the standard of living across the region. North America is one of the key maturing regions that will generate generous opportunity in the global automotive cabin insulation market over the forecast period due to the rise in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Automotive Cabin Insulation Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global automotive cabin insulation market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Covestro AG, DuPont, Toray Industries, Inc. Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, LyondellBasell and other key market players. The automotive cabin insulation market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive cabin insulation market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The automotive cabin insulation market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

