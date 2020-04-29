Automotive Bushing Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Automotive Bushing Market: Introduction:

An automotive bushing in a vehicle works as a shock absorber and provides a smooth interface, damping the vibrations and noise created from the moving parts. The mandated compliance standards of NVH (Noise, Vibration & Harshness) for a vehicle makes it essential to use an automotive bushing to reduce the noise and vibrations. An automotive bushing is generally made of rubber, which can be synthetic rubber or natural rubber. A synthetic rubber automotive bushing is generally used by original equipment manufacturers in vehicles, and best suited for noise reduction, providing a comfortable ride. Furthermore, polyurethane automotive bushings are used for high performance applications, and provide more durability as compared to natural rubber or other synthetic rubber bushings such as styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), nitrile rubber, etc.

Furthermore, automotive bushings have a wide range of applications in vehicles, such as they are majorly used in a vehicle’s suspension system. When a vehicle travels over a bump, the automotive bushing can absorb the shock, providing a smooth and comfortable ride. In engine and transmission systems, automotive bushings are used to absorb the vibrations and noise created due to motion of the system.

Automotive Bushing Market: Dynamics:

In the growing automotive industry, vehicle manufacturers have to meet the set NVH standards in vehicles. Owing to this, the demand for automotive bushings is expected to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, new vehicles are coming into the market with more advanced technologies and increased levels of comfort. Additionally, a premium vehicle normally requires more number of automotive bushings to make the ride more efficient and smooth. The rising demand for comfortable, safe, and premium vehicles is expected to drive the market of automotive bushings.

However, the replacement process for automotive bushings in a vehicle is very tedious and complex. Furthermore, polyurethane automotive bushings do not provide a high level of comfort and noise reduction. This is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive bushing market over the forecast period.

Automotive Bushing Market: Segmentation

The automotive bushing market can be segmented into product type, application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive bushing market is segmented into:

Damper Top Mounts

Suspension Arm Bushings

Subframe Bushings

Hydro Bushings

Engine Mounts

Suspension Mounts

On the basis of application, the global automotive bushing market is segmented into:

Engine

Suspension

Chassis

Interior

Exhaust

Transmission

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive bushing market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive bushing market is segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Automotive Bushing Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant share in the automotive bushing market, owing to increasing automotive sales and production in the region. China is projected to be the most attractive automotive market in the region, and is expected to majorly contribute towards the growth of the automotive bushing market in the region. For the production of polyurethane, which is the raw material of automotive bushings, the adoption of renewable resources is increasing in the North American region, which is expected to push the automotive bushing market.

Furthermore, in Europe, stringent regulations regarding vehicle NVH standards, and the growing automotive industry in the region are expected to drive the growth of the automotive bushing market over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to show promising growth in the automotive bushing market over the forecast period.

Automotive Bushing Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global automotive bushing market are:

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

MAHLE GmbH

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

DuPont

BOGE Rubber & Plastics

Vibracoustic GmbH

Federal-Mogul LLC

Paulstra SNC

Oiles Corporation

Nolathane

Tenneco Inc

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc

Hyundai Polytech India

Benara Udyog Limited

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, application, vehicle type, and sales channel.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Automotive Bushing Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

