Automotive Bushing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Global Automotive Bushing Market is accounted for $126.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $196.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The significant growth in the production of automotives and the rising demand among consumers for comfort, safety & ride quality are driving the market growth. However, lack of global level standards for automotive bushing is restraining the market.
A bushing or rubber bushing is a type of vibration isolator. It provides an interface between two parts, damping the energy transmitted through the bushing. Because of this purpose, vibration is significantly reduced to keep the driver and passengers comfortable inside the vehicle.
By product, rubber bushings are the most commonly used for cars. Their design helps manufacturers meet the standards of Noise, Vibration, and Harshness or NVH. The first rubber bushings were just utilized as motor mounts. Because of their effectiveness in reducing vibration, these components are now massively produced to be placed anywhere around a car.
The Automotive Bushing market in Asia-Pacific region is majorly attributed to the growing automotive industry in developing countries like China, Japan and India. In addition, the increasing number in population is in turn leading to increasing automotive purchase and adoption.
Some of the key players in the Automotive Bushing Market are Whiteline, Prothane, Moog, Crown Automotive, Advanced Flow Engineering, Inc., AC Delco, Benara Udyog Limited, BOGE Rubber & Plastics, Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dupont, Federal-Mogul,Hyundai Polytech India, Nolathane, Oiles Corporation, Paulstra SNC, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Tenneco Inc and Vibracoustic GmbH.
Vehicles Covered:
• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
• Passenger Car (PC)
Electric Vehicles Covered:
• Plug-In-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Products Covered:
• Polyurethane
• Rubber
Applications Covered:
• Transmission
• Suspension
• Chassis
• Exhaust
• Engine
• Interior
Regions Covered:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
