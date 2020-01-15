Automotive Bumper Market: Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025

An automotive bumper is a bar attached transversely in front of or behind a car body to prevent contact between an obstruction and the car body, or to cushion the shock of collision between vehicles. An automotive bumper acts as a protection enhancement and absorbs the impact in case of collision, thereby minimizing repair costs and saving the lives of occupants or pedestrians. Bumpers have various sectional forms, from flat to round, and from tubes to channels, and are composed of steel, wood, or rubberized fabric. Apart from providing protection to the vehicle’s passengers, bumpers also help enhance the vehicle’s appearance.

The consistent rise in vehicle production is expected to drive the automotive bumper market during the forecast period. Increasing number of accidents due to a lack of safety precautions taken by people, while driving, is also likely to promote the automotive bumper market in the next few years. Increasing efforts being undertaken to develop improved materials for usage in automotive bumpers is also anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the automotive bumper market in the near future. Stringent regulations being laid down by governments of various nations across the world for ensuring increased safety and security and for improving fuel-efficiency are expected to further boost the automotive bumper market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the automotive bumper market has been segmented into standard bumper, deep drop/cowboy bumper, roll pan bumper, step bumper, and tuber bumper. A deep drop bumper/cowboy bumper is taller than a regular bumper and is typically found on older trucks. Deep drop bumper is usually chrome-plated and has a lower ball height than a step bumper. A roll pan bumper looks like a rounded bottom at the back of the truck. A roll pan bumper serves as a step for access to the truck bed, but it also provides protection in the case of an accident.

Most roll pan bumpers come unpainted so that they painted to match to the color of the truck. A step bumper has holes for hitch balls and can be utilized to tow lightweight trailers. A cut-out is made under the license plate which acts as a step. A step bumper is typically found on trucks, vans, and SUVs. A tube bumper has a 17-inch rear opening, which allows the usage of oversized tires on the factory spar tire mount. Tube bumper is primarily found on jeeps.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive bumper market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), and buses & coaches.

Based on material, the market can be segregated into steel, aluminum, plastic, and fiberglass. Automotive car bumpers were made of steel or aluminum until recently. Presently, however, automotive bumpers are made of plastic or fiberglass. Fiberglass provides an added advantage of being tremendously light in weight as compared to plastic. Fiberglass is however more expensive than plastic. However, numerous efforts are being undertaken in order to reduce the cost of fiberglass, which in turn is expected to be preferred by manufacturers for bumper manufacturing in the near future.

Based on sales channel, the automotive bumper market is classified as OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the need for the replacement of a vehicle’s bumper after the vehicle undergoes an accident.

Based on geographical region, the automotive bumper market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The automotive bumper market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of the automotive industry in the region, and the strong presence of key automotive manufacturers in countries of Asia Pacific such as China.

Key players operating in the automotive bumper market include Toray Industries, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Faurecia SA, SMP Deutschland GmbH, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Toyoda Gosei Co., Futaba Industrial Co., Magna International, and Plastic Omnium SA.