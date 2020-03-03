Automotive Body Electronics Market: Set To Surge Significantly During 2026

Body electronics is an electronic system integrated in the vehicle that performs definite functions. Modern vehicles contain a varied range of systems that carry out control functions, instrument diagnostics and security features, and manage power. Components of automotive body electronics include sensors and sensor interface, power switching and monitoring circuits, and communication ICs. Voltage regulators and DC-DC converters are also part of automotive body electronics, which helps regulate the voltage applied for the electronic system and DC-DC converters are employed to step up and step down the voltage in the electronic system of the vehicles.

It consists of more than one processing units, programmable input/output peripherals, and memory. Components of the body electronics are utilized in automatically-operable products and devices. Body electronics has a widespread range of usage in vehicles such as speed checker, parking sensor, coolant temperature sensor, and GPS-based vehicle tracking system. Furthermore, sensors are utilized in the automobile engine control system, power windows/doors, and anti-lock braking system.

Vehicle production is increasing owing to the rising demand for comfort, rise in penetration and demand for ADAS equipped vehicles, government norms regarding pollution & steps taken to implement electric vehicles, and increase in demand for vehicle comfort. A start-stop system in the vehicle which automatically shuts down and restarts the IC engine and reduces fuel consumption and emissions is increasing rapidly These are some factors that are driving the automotive body electronics market. This can be attributed to the rise in demand for cars having advanced technological functions. Automotive manufacturers are increasing the production of such vehicles in order to cater to the rising demand from consumers. The automobile sector is witnessing innovation owing to the rise in price of fuel and environmental concerns.

Malfunctioning of the system and high cost of body electronics components are major factors restraining the automotive body electronics market.

The global automotive body electronics market can be segmented based on components, application, vehicle type, vehicle class type, sales channel, and geography.

Based on components, the automotive body electronics market can be classified into MCU, ICs, sensors, DC-DC converters and others. Increase in application of body electronics in vehicles is fueling the demand for components.

Based on application, the automotive body electronics market can be segregated into power window, vehicle security system, and others. Automation in the vehicle industry is prompting the body electronics market for the desired application.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive body electronics market can be split into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MUV. Passenger cars are motor vehicles with at least four wheels that are used for the transport of passengers, and comprises no more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat. The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and buses & coaches.

Based on vehicle class type, the automotive body electronics market can be classified into low-end vehicle, mid-range vehicle, and luxury vehicle. Usage of body electronics in luxury vehicles is increasing rapidly, as compared to the other two types. The low-end vehicle segment held a major share of the body electronics market.

According to sales channel, the automotive body electronics market can be segregated into OEM and aftermarket.

In terms of geography, the automotive microcontroller market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive body electronics market, as the countries in this region such as China and India are more populous and they have started adopting advanced technologies recently. Countries in Latin America such as Brazil are focusing on new technology vehicles. Several leading automotive manufacturers are from North America and Asia Pacific, and they contribute the economy of the countries through the electronics industry.

Key players operating in the global automotive body electronics market include Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, HELLA, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Renesas Technology Corp, Infineon Technologies, Cypress Semiconductor, Dallas Semiconductors, Fujitsu Semiconductor, and STMicroelectronics.