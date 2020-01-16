Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market – An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market

Boasting the presence of several large companies and ample representation from local players, the competitive scenario in the global automotive blind spot detection market is likely to get tougher in the coming years. Some of the existing market players already enjoy the perks of being early entrants, making terrains extremely difficult for the entry of newer vendors. Besides this, the established players are aiming to score high on the back of their widespread regional footprint and extensive product portfolio. This could make the contention of newer vendors even weaker, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study.

Various factors have been supporting the market’s expansion globally. For starters, the escalating occurrence of accidents reported worldwide and soaring traffic flow call for advanced technologies to implement improved road safety. These, coupled with stringent government directives, have compelled automakers to implement advanced safety systems, subsequently giving impetus to the global automotive blind spot detection market. Blind spot detection is considered imperative to ensure passengers’ and driver’s safety.

“Because customers are willing to spend on innovative safety features, experts predict a positive outlook for the global automotive blind spot detection market,” said a lead TMR analyst. Meanwhile, persistent research and development efforts on part of manufacturers to create a niche will bode well for the overall market. In doing so, the automakers are redefining their products and basking in the glory of winning competitive edge over their rivals. Innovations also aid the product differentiation strategies of various market players. Given the scenario, customers can expect several advances in the automotive blind spot detection technology in the forthcoming years.

In cohesion with this, the rising use of sensors as a result of recent technological advancements will enable the global automotive blind spot detection market gain significant momentum in the coming years. Also government initiatives will prove a key support to the market. Stringent regulations implemented to ascertain road safety have encouraged manufacturers to integrate advanced systems in compliance with the novel rules. Considering this, it is highly possible that over the next couple of years the blind spot safety systems could be mandated on all vehicles. Such measures can in turn mitigate the soaring accidents and fatalities witnessed across the globe.

The report segments the global automotive blind spot detection market as:

Global Automotive blind spot detection Market: By Component

RADAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Global Automotive blind spot detection Market: By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Buses & Coaches



Global Automotive blind spot detection Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region