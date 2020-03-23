Automotive Biometric Identification Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
This report focuses on the Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Biometric Identification Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Biometric Identification Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Biometric Identification Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Biometric Identification are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Hitachi, Ltd.
FUJITSU
Safran
Synaptics Incorporated
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Methode Electronics
HID Global Corporation/Assa ABLOY AB
VOXX International Corp.
Fingerprint Cards AB
Voicebox Technologies Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Continental AG
Valeo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fingerprint Recognition
Voice Recognition
Iris Recognition
Facial Recognition
Gesture Recognition
Multimodal Identification
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Figure Europe Automotive Biometric Identification Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
