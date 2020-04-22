Automotive Bearings Market in India to Expand at CAGR of 31.1%| Forecast to 2023

Qurates’ latest market research report titled Automotive Bearings Market in India 2017 states that the market for automotive bearings in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% over 2015-2022. Growing exports have encouraged domestic players to manufacture automobiles for meeting the requirements of global customers. This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of automotive bearings market in India. Moreover, the technological advancements in the automobile sector have resulted in increased demand for ceramic ball bearings from both OEM as well as replacement market. OEM segment accounts for 65% of the demand in the overall market and the rest comes from replacement segment. Introduction of electro-mechanical features and advanced sensor units have also increased the demand for automotive bearings in the country.

In 2017, the gradual increase in primary raw material prices resulted in an increase in input costs thereby leading to increased prices at the customers’ end. The counterfeit products have negatively impacted the automotive bearings market. The major competitors in the market, such as ABC Bearings Ltd., FAG Bearings Ltd., SKF Bearings, Timken India Ltd. faces intense competition from each other. SKF India Ltd. is the largest bearing manufacturer with a market share of 28.7% followed by FAG Bearings India Ltd., which holds 19.9% of the share.

Coverage:

Overview of the automotive bearings market, and forecasted market size data over FY 2015 to FY 2022e

Trade analysis of automotive bearings in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the automotive bearings market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Key recent developments in the Indian Automotive Bearings Market

Why Buy?

Get a broad understanding of the automotive bearings market in India, the dynamics of the market and the current state of the industry

Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

Understand major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly