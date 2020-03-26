Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Shares, Trends, Outlook, Application, Future Scope & Market Statistics by 2025

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Automotive AI can be defined as the technological capability of the machine to make logical decisions based on certain parameters without the aid of a human. On the basis of technology, deep learning technology is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing technology.

The new report on the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market provides key insights into the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

The market report pegs the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Alphabet

Bosch

Delphi

Harman International

NVIDIA

TomTom

Intel

Microsoft

Xilinx Market size by Product –

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Web Based

Market size by End User/Applications –

Human Machine Interface

Semi-autonomous Driving

Autonomous Driving

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

