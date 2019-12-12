Automotive Aftermarket Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
United States is the largest market with share over 28.4%. China’s car ownership reached 240 million at the end of 2018, ranking first worldwide in sales for an eighth straight year.
In 2018, the global Automotive Aftermarket market size was 974600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1195080 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Automotive Aftermarket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Bridgestone
Michelin
Autozone
Genuine Parts Company
Goodyear
Continental
Advance Auto Parts
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Bosch
Tenneco
Belron International
Denso
Driven Brands
China Grand Automotive
Zhongsheng Group
3M Company
Yongda Group
Monro
Delphi
Tuhu Auto
Market Segment by Type, covers
Wear and Tear Parts
Crash Relevant Parts
Services
Diagnostics Products
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
